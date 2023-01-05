Advanced search
Banque Bemo L : Daily Markets Brief
PU
01/03Banque Bemo L : Daily Markets Brief
PU
2022Banque Bemo L : Daily Markets Brief
PU
Banque Bemo L : Daily Markets Brief

01/05/2023 | 02:48am EST
Daily Market Brief

January 5th 2023

FOREIGN EXCHANGE MARKETS

(Sources: Bloomberg / Forexlive)

EURUSD

The EUR/USD pair witnessed selling pressure after failing to surpass the crucial resistance of 1.0630. The major currency pair has slipped to near the round-level support of 1.0600 as the risk appetite of the market participants has trimmed. S&P500 futures have surrendered half of their Wednesday's recovery as anxiety among market participants is accelerating ahead of the United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data.

GBPUSD

The GBP/USD pair is displaying topsy-turvy moves around 1.2050 in the Asian session. The Cable asset has turned sideways as investors are awaiting the release of the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Employment data, which is scheduled for Thursday before the release of the United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data.

USDJPY

The USD/JPY pair has picked bids after a corrective move below the crucial support of 132.00 in the Tokyo session. The asset has displayed a recovery as the risk-off impulse has rebounded firmly amid soaring anxiety ahead of the United States Employment data.

INTERNATIONAL EQUITY MARKETS

(Sources: Bloomberg / Reuters)

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

The S&P 500 finished higher on Wednesday but below its session peak after volatile trading following the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting, which sowed officials laser-focused on controlling infaltion even as they agreed to slow their interest rate hiking pace.

EUROPE

European shares extended gains on Wednesday as a lower inflation reading from France boosted sentiment, while investors awaited euro zone business activity data and minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting. Euro zone recession may not be as deep as feared - PMI

ASIA

China stocks rose on Thursday as investor hopes for a strong economic recovery in 2023 dwarfed worries over COVID spike, with authorities vowing to support growth.

MUST READ

(Source: Bloomberg/ Forexlive)

Fed officials see higher rates for 'some time' ahead

Federal Reserve officials are committed to fighting inflation and expect higher interest rates to remain in place until more progress is made, according to minutes released Wednesday from the central bank's December meeting. At a meeting where policymakers raised their key interest rate another half a percentage point, they expressed the importance of keeping restrictive policy in place while inflation holds unacceptably high. "Participants generally observed that a restrictive policy stance would need to be maintained until the incoming data provided confidence that inflation was on a sustained downward path to 2 percent, which was likely to take some time," the meeting summary stated. "In view of the persistent and unacceptably high level of inflation, several participants commented that historical experience cautioned against prematurely loosening monetary policy." The increase ended a streak of four consecutive three- quarter point rate hikes, while taking the target range for the benchmark fed funds rate to 4.25%-4.5%, its highest level in 15 years. Officials also said they would focus on data as they move forward and see "the need to retain flexibility and optionality" regarding policy. Officials further cautioned that the public shouldn't read too much into the rate- setting FOMC's move to step down the pace of increases.

Fx rates

Last

High

Low

% Daily

% Weekly

% YTD

EUR-USD

1.0608

1.0631

1.0601

0.04

-0.50

-0.91

GBP-USD

1.2031

1.2078

1.2022

-0.20

-0.20

-0.43

USD-JPY

132.32

132.63

131.69

-0.23

0.54

-0.91

USD-CHF

0.9303

0.9308

0.9280

0.05

-0.76

-0.62

Commodities

Last

High

Low

% Daily

% Weekly

% YTD

Silver

23.65

23.92

23.62

-0.44

0.49

-1.25

Crude Oil

73.66

74.08

73.11

1.13

-6.71

-8.22

Bitcoin

16817.22

16872.93

16809.40

-0.03

#N/A N/A

#N/A N/A

Etherium

1250.48

1259.45

1249.27

-0.16

#N/A N/A

#N/A N/A

Period

1 M

3 M

12 M

EURIBOR

1.85

2.17

3.32

* USD LIBOR rates will be discontinued after June 30, 2023 and will be replaced by SOFR

Notes/Bonds

2 Y

10 Y

30 Y

US

4.39

3.71

3.82

BTP - BUND

0.41

2.01

2.16

GILTS

3.46

3.49

3.82

Index

Close

% Daily

% M

YTD

Futures

% Change

S&P

3852.97

0.75

-3.65

0.35

3865.25

-0.25

Nasdaq

10458.76

0.69

-6.95

-0.07

10958.50

-0.40

DJ EuroStoxx50

3973.97

2.36

0.44

4.75

3968.00

-0.33

FTSE 100

7585.19

0.41

0.23

1.79

7560.50

-0.15

CAC 40

6776.43

2.30

1.19

4.68

6758.50

N/A

DAX

14490.78

2.18

0.30

4.07

14516.00

-0.23

IBEX 35

8559.80

1.93

2.27

4.02

8531.10

N/A

FTSE MIB

24860.56

1.74

1.27

4.87

24815.00

N/A

Nikkei

25820.80

0.40

-7.19

-1.05

25780.00

0.66

Hang Seng

20793.11

1.25

7.86

6.43

21112.00

0.87

DFM General

3329.41

0.03

-0.63

-0.17

N/A

N/A

MSCI Tadawoul

10531.90

-1.21

1.08

0.51

N/A

N/A

PRIOR_CLOSE_MID

CHG_PC CHG_PC CHG_PCT_

Leb. Mrkts

Closing Px

High

Low

% Daily

% Weekly

YTD

Solidere B

59.70

60.00

58.50

2.49

-0.42

-1.08

MAIN WEEKLY EARNINGS

(Source: Nasdaq)

Company

Ticker

Market Cap

Date

Time

Estimate

Year Ago

Constellation Bran

STZ US

$42.4 B

05-Jan-23

Pre-mkt

2.92

3.12

Walgreens Boots

WBA US

$34.1 B

05-Jan-23

Pre-mkt

1.14

1.68

Schnitzer Steel Ind

SCHN US

$868.3 M

05-Jan-23

Pre-mkt

-0.47

1.58

AngioDynamics

ANGO US

$534.2 M

05-Jan-23

Pre-mkt

-0.01

-0.02

Greenbrier Compa

GBX US

$1.1 B

06-Jan-23

Pre-mkt

0.47

0.32

ECONOMIC CALENDER

(Source: Forexlive)

(05-01-23) DE- Trade Balance s.a. NOV

(05-01-23) GB- S&P Global/CIPS Composite PMI DEC

(05-01-23) US- ADP Employment Change DEC

(05-01-23) US- Goods and Services Trade Balance NOV; Initial Jobless Claims DEC

(05-01-23) CA- International Merchandise Trade NOV

(05-01-23) US- S&P Global Composite, Services PMI DEC

(06-01-23)DE-Retail Sales YoY NOV; Factory Orders s.a. MoM NOV

CONTACT

Banque BEMO sal

Asset Management Unit

Ashrafieh, Elias Sarkis Ave., BEMO Bldg, 4th Floor P.O.Box 16-6353 Beirut, Lebanon

Tel: +961 1 325405/6/7/9

Disclaimer: This report is published for information purposes only. The information herein has been compiled from, or based upon sources we believe to be reliable, but we do not guarantee or accept responsibility for its completeness and accuracy. This document should not be construed as a solicitation to take part in any investment, or as constituting any representation or warranty on our part. The investment risks described herein are not purported to be exhaustive, any person considering an investment should seek independent advice on the suitability or otherwise of the particular investment. Investment, Capital Market and Treasury products are subject to Investment risk, including possible loss of principal amount invested. Past performance is not indicative of future results: prices can go up or down. Investors investing in investments and/or treasury products denominated in foreign (non-local) currency should be aware of the risk of exchange rate fluctuations that may cause loss of principal when foreign currency is converted to the investor's home currency. Client understands that it is his/her responsibility to seek legal and/or tax advice regarding the legal and tax consequences of his/her investment transactions. The consequences of any action taken on the basis of finformation contained herein are solely the responsibility of the recipient.

Disclaimer

Banque Bemo SAL published this content on 05 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
