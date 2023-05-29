Advanced search
    BEMO   LB0000011116

BANQUE BEMO S.A.L.

(BEMO)
End-of-day quote Beirut Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-23
1.150 USD    0.00%
Banque Bemo L : Daily Markets Brief
PU
Banque Bemo L : Daily Markets Brief
PU
Banque Bemo L : Daily Markets Brief
PU
Banque Bemo L : Daily Markets Brief

05/29/2023 | 02:49am EDT
Daily Market Brief

May 29th 2023

FOREIGN EXCHANGE MARKETS

(Sources: Bloomberg / Forexlive)

EURUSD

EUR/USD picks up bids to print the first daily gain in five around 1.0730 amid early Monday morning in Europe. In doing so, the Euro pair consolidates the first monthly loss in three amid the market's cautious optimism about the US policymakers' ability to avoid the 'catastrophic' default. Adding strength to the pair's positioning could be the month-end resizing amid the holidays in Germany, France, the UK and the US on Monday.

GBPUSD

The GBP/USD pair has attempted a recovery move after trading sideways below 1.2350 in the Asian session. The strength in Cable has come due to a sheer decline in the US Dollar Index (DXY) after the approval of a raise in the US debt-ceiling.

USDJPY

The USD/JPY pair is looking to capture the critical resistance of 141.00 in the early Tokyo session. The asset is expected to extend its rally towards 141.00 as the street is anticipating that robust consumption expenditure by United States' households would force the Federal Reserve (Fed) to stick to its policy-tightening spree in order to keep pressure on inflation.

INTERNATIONAL EQUITY MARKETS

(Sources: Bloomberg / Reuters)

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

U.S. stocks finished sharply higher on Friday as talks on raising the U.S. debt ceiling progressed, while chip stocks surged for a second straight day on optimism about artificial intelligence. Ford up rallies on deal to use Tesla's charging stations.

EUROPE

European shares jumped on Friday on strong gains in technology stocks, although the main benchmark logged a steep weekly decline on growing concerns over a slowing global economy and uncertainty around debt ceiling talks in the United States.

ASIA

China stocks fell on Monday, hovering near their lowest level for the year so far, after data showed profits at the country's industrial firms slumped in the first four months of 2023.

MUST READ

(Source: Bloomberg/ Forexlive)

A June pause on rates wouldn't indicate an end to hiking cycle

Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari on Monday said he's open to holding off on another interest rate hike next month, but cautioned against reading too much into a pause. "Right now it's a close call either way, versus raising another time in June or skipping," the central bank official said on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "Some of my colleagues have talked about skipping. Important to me is not signaling that we're done. If we did, if we were to skip in June, that does not mean we're done with our tightening cycle. It means to me we're getting more information." Markets currently are putting about an 83% probability that the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee holds off on what would be an 11th consecutive increase when it convenes June 13-14, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tracker of futures prices. Kashkari is a voting member on the FOMC this year. Beyond that, traders see the Fed likely cutting about half a percentage point off rates before the end of the year, a nod toward inflation moving lower and the economy slowing. Central bank officials have been unified in saying they don't expect cuts this year. Kashkari said that if inflation doesn't come down, he would be in favor of increasing rates again. Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Friday suggested that the recent stresses in the banking system could slow down the economy enough that policymakers can afford to be less aggressive. Kashkari said that's possible, though he added that so far there have been only scant signs of a more macroeconomic impact from the recent banking problems.

Fx rates

Last

High

Low

% Daily

% Weekly

% YTD

EUR-USD

1.0737

1.0738

1.0714

0.13

-0.70

0.30

GBP-USD

1.2358

1.2358

1.2338

0.11

-0.64

2.28

USD-JPY

140.37

140.92

140.03

-0.16

-1.26

-6.59

USD-CHF

0.9046

0.9062

0.9046

-0.12

-0.74

2.20

Commodities

Last

High

Low

% Daily

% Weekly

% YTD

Silver

23.26

23.33

23.21

-0.16

-1.54

-2.88

Crude Oil

73.26

73.55

73.06

0.81

1.68

-8.23

Bitcoin

28001.10

28446.91

27545.84

1.59

6.06

69.30

Etherium

1903.23

1927.45

1853.60

2.65

5.46

58.69

Period

1 M

3 M

12 M

EURIBOR

3.20

3.46

3.96

* USD LIBOR rates will be discontinued after June 30, 2023 and will be replaced by SOFR

Notes/Bonds

2 Y

10 Y

30 Y

US

4.56

3.80

3.96

BTP - BUND

0.63

1.86

2.03

GILTS

4.49

4.33

4.64

Index

Close

% Daily

% M

YTD

Futures

% Change

S&P

4205.45

1.30

0.86

9.53

4224.50

0.27

Nasdaq

12975.69

2.19

6.13

23.97

14392.00

0.41

DJ EuroStoxx50

4337.50

1.59

-0.50

14.34

4346.00

0.12

FTSE 100

7627.20

0.74

-3.09

2.35

7637.00

0.00

CAC 40

7319.18

1.24

-2.30

13.06

N/A Real Tim

N/A

DAX

15983.97

1.20

0.39

14.80

16035.00

0.12

IBEX 35

9191.10

0.82

-0.54

11.69

N/A Real Tim

N/A

FTSE MIB

26713.40

1.16

-1.34

12.68

26767.00

N/A

Nikkei

30916.31

1.19

8.42

19.89

31290.00

1.07

Hang Seng

18746.92

-0.28

-5.38

-5.50

18708.00

0.05

DFM General

3541.41

0.44

-0.10

6.16

N/A

N/A

MSCI Tadawoul

11138.05

-0.42

-1.18

6.29

N/A

N/A

PRIOR_CLOSE_MID

CHG_PC CHG_PC CHG_PCT_

Leb. Mrkts

Closing Px

High

Low

% Daily

% Weekly

YTD

Solidere B

86.15

86.15

86.15

0.00

7.02

42.75

MAIN WEEKLY EARNINGS

(Source: Nasdaq)

Company

Ticker

Market Cap

Date

Time

Estimate

Year Ago

Salesforce, Inc.

CRM US

$209.1 B

31-May-23

After-mkt

1.06

0.41

CrowdStrike Holdi

CRWD US

$35.2 B

31-May-23

After-mkt

-0.10

-0.13

Broadcom Inc.

AVGO US

$283.3 B

01-Jun-23

After-mkt

9.35

8.39

lululemon athletic

LULU US

$43.8 B

01-Jun-23

After-mkt

1.97

1.48

Dell Technologies

DELL US

$33.5 B

01-Jun-23

After-mkt

0.59

1.64

ECONOMIC CALENDAR

(Source: Forexlive)

(30-05-23) JP- Unemployment Rate APR; Jobs / Applicants Ratio APR

(30-05-23) GB- Nationwide Housing Prices MAY

(30-05-23) CH- KOF Leading Indicator MAY; Gross Domestic Product Q1

(30-05-23) EA- Consumer Confidence MAY; Business Climate MAY

(30-05-23) CA- Current Account Q1

(30-05-23) US- S&P/Chase-Shiller Home Price Indicies YoY MAR

(30-05-23) US- Housing Price Index MoM MAR; Consumer Confidence MAY

CONTACT

Banque BEMO sal

Asset Management Unit

Ashrafieh, Elias Sarkis Ave., BEMO Bldg, 4th Floor P.O.Box 16-6353 Beirut, Lebanon

Tel: +961 1 325405/6/7/9

Disclaimer: This report is published for information purposes only. The information herein has been compiled from, or based upon sources we believe to be reliable, but we do not guarantee or accept responsibility for its completeness and accuracy. This document should not be construed as a solicitation to take part in any investment, or as constituting any representation or warranty on our part. The investment risks described herein are not purported to be exhaustive, any person considering an investment should seek independent advice on the suitability or otherwise of the particular investment. Investment, Capital Market and Treasury products are subject to Investment risk, including possible loss of principal amount invested. Past performance is not indicative of future results: prices can go up or down. Investors investing in investments and/or treasury products denominated in foreign (non-local) currency should be aware of the risk of exchange rate fluctuations that may cause loss of principal when foreign currency is converted to the investor's home currency. Client understands that it is his/her responsibility to seek legal and/or tax advice regarding the legal and tax consequences of his/her investment transactions. The consequences of any action taken on the basis of finformation contained herein are solely the responsibility of the recipient.

Disclaimer

Banque Bemo SAL published this content on 29 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2023 06:48:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
