Banque Bemo L : Daily Markets Brief

EURUSD

EUR/USD picks up bids to print the first daily gain in five around 1.0730 amid early Monday morning in Europe. In doing so, the Euro pair consolidates the first monthly loss in three amid the market's cautious optimism about the US policymakers' ability to avoid the 'catastrophic' default. Adding strength to the pair's positioning could be the month-end resizing amid the holidays in Germany, France, the UK and the US on Monday.

GBPUSD

The GBP/USD pair has attempted a recovery move after trading sideways below 1.2350 in the Asian session. The strength in Cable has come due to a sheer decline in the US Dollar Index (DXY) after the approval of a raise in the US debt-ceiling.

USDJPY

The USD/JPY pair is looking to capture the critical resistance of 141.00 in the early Tokyo session. The asset is expected to extend its rally towards 141.00 as the street is anticipating that robust consumption expenditure by United States' households would force the Federal Reserve (Fed) to stick to its policy-tightening spree in order to keep pressure on inflation.

INTERNATIONAL EQUITY MARKETS (Sources: Bloomberg / Reuters)

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

U.S. stocks finished sharply higher on Friday as talks on raising the U.S. debt ceiling progressed, while chip stocks surged for a second straight day on optimism about artificial intelligence. Ford up rallies on deal to use Tesla's charging stations.

EUROPE

European shares jumped on Friday on strong gains in technology stocks, although the main benchmark logged a steep weekly decline on growing concerns over a slowing global economy and uncertainty around debt ceiling talks in the United States.

ASIA

China stocks fell on Monday, hovering near their lowest level for the year so far, after data showed profits at the country's industrial firms slumped in the first four months of 2023.

MUST READ (Source: Bloomberg/ Forexlive)

A June pause on rates wouldn't indicate an end to hiking cycle

Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari on Monday said he's open to holding off on another interest rate hike next month, but cautioned against reading too much into a pause. "Right now it's a close call either way, versus raising another time in June or skipping," the central bank official said on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "Some of my colleagues have talked about skipping. Important to me is not signaling that we're done. If we did, if we were to skip in June, that does not mean we're done with our tightening cycle. It means to me we're getting more information." Markets currently are putting about an 83% probability that the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee holds off on what would be an 11th consecutive increase when it convenes June 13-14, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tracker of futures prices. Kashkari is a voting member on the FOMC this year. Beyond that, traders see the Fed likely cutting about half a percentage point off rates before the end of the year, a nod toward inflation moving lower and the economy slowing. Central bank officials have been unified in saying they don't expect cuts this year. Kashkari said that if inflation doesn't come down, he would be in favor of increasing rates again. Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Friday suggested that the recent stresses in the banking system could slow down the economy enough that policymakers can afford to be less aggressive. Kashkari said that's possible, though he added that so far there have been only scant signs of a more macroeconomic impact from the recent banking problems.