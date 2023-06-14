Banque Bemo L : Daily Markets Brief

EURUSD

EUR/USD EUR/USD renews its intraday low around 1.0785 as it pares the latest gains at the highest levels in three weeks on the Fed day, i.e. Wednesday. That said, the Euro pair rose in the last two consecutive days to refresh the multi-day high to 1.0823 before retreating amid the pre-Fed anxiety. It's worth noting that the mixed data from Germany and Eurozone joined hopes of a hawkish halt from the Federal Reserve (Fed) to prod the buyers, even if the US inflation underpins upside momentum.

GBPUSD

GBP/USD aptly portrays the Fed day anxiety as it makes rounds to 1.2610 during early Wednesday. In doing so, the Cable pair fades upside momentum as the traders recheck the hawkish signals flashes via the US inflation and the UK employment data the previous day.

USDJPY

The USD/JPY pair is seen oscillating in a narrow trading band during the Asian session on Wednesday and consolidating its gains registered over the past three days. The pair is currently placed just above the 140.00 psychological mark as traders now seem to have moved to the sidelines and keenly await the outcome of the highly- anticipated FOMC policy meeting.

INTERNATIONAL EQUITY MARKETS (Sources: Bloomberg / Reuters)

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq reached their highest closes in 14 months on Tuesday after data showed consumer prices rose modestly in May, boosting bets that the Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates on Wednesday.

EUROPE

European shares rose on Tuesday, after mild U.S. inflation data cemented bets the Federal Reserve could skip raising interest rates at its meeting this week, while miners rallied as metal prices jumped after China cut rates. Admiral sinks as Citigroup cuts rating.

ASIA

Japan's Nikkei share average jumped on Wednesday, following an upbeat session on Wall Street and as investors scooped up index heavyweights including Toyota Motor, while a weaker yen also lifted market sentiment.

MUST READ (Source: Bloomberg/ Forexlive)

Carvana stock surge leaves short sellers sitting on $1 billion loss

Carvana stock surged more than 50% on Thursday, leaving short sellers sitting on heavy losses as the troubled car retailer continues its turnaround. On Friday, the stock was again seeing wild swings, rising as much as 12% before dropping 21% to close at $19.07 per share. Friday's drop, however, isn't likely to blunt the pain felt by short sellers following Thursday's 56% rally that pushed this year's losses for bets against the stock higher. [Carvana] shorts have now topped the [billion dollar] mark in year-to-date,mark-to-market losses, down $1.037 billion in mark-to-market losses for the year,". Carvana shares are heavily shorted with short interest at 55.66% of the float, according to data compiled by S3 Partners. With Thursday's move which exceeded 60% at one point during the trading session - short sellers were down as much as $440 million in mark-to- market losses. Carvana shares surged Thursday amid this short squeeze and following news the company expects to achieve adjusted EBITDA north of $50 million in the second quarter. Earlier this year, the company had signaled it would reach positive adjusted earnings in Q2 but hadn't given an exact figure. Carvana announced cost- cutting measures last year in an effort to preserve cash as the stock was crushed in 2022, falling 98% as Wall Street worried the company could tip into bankruptcy.