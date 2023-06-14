Advanced search
    BEMO   LB0000011116

BANQUE BEMO S.A.L.

(BEMO)
End-of-day quote Beirut Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-11
1.150 USD    0.00%
Banque Bemo L : Daily Markets Brief

06/14/2023 | 03:17am EDT
Daily Market Brief

June 14th 2023

FOREIGN EXCHANGE MARKETS

(Sources: Bloomberg / Forexlive)

EURUSD

EUR/USD EUR/USD renews its intraday low around 1.0785 as it pares the latest gains at the highest levels in three weeks on the Fed day, i.e. Wednesday. That said, the Euro pair rose in the last two consecutive days to refresh the multi-day high to 1.0823 before retreating amid the pre-Fed anxiety. It's worth noting that the mixed data from Germany and Eurozone joined hopes of a hawkish halt from the Federal Reserve (Fed) to prod the buyers, even if the US inflation underpins upside momentum.

GBPUSD

GBP/USD aptly portrays the Fed day anxiety as it makes rounds to 1.2610 during early Wednesday. In doing so, the Cable pair fades upside momentum as the traders recheck the hawkish signals flashes via the US inflation and the UK employment data the previous day.

USDJPY

The USD/JPY pair is seen oscillating in a narrow trading band during the Asian session on Wednesday and consolidating its gains registered over the past three days. The pair is currently placed just above the 140.00 psychological mark as traders now seem to have moved to the sidelines and keenly await the outcome of the highly- anticipated FOMC policy meeting.

INTERNATIONAL EQUITY MARKETS

(Sources: Bloomberg / Reuters)

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq reached their highest closes in 14 months on Tuesday after data showed consumer prices rose modestly in May, boosting bets that the Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates on Wednesday.

EUROPE

European shares rose on Tuesday, after mild U.S. inflation data cemented bets the Federal Reserve could skip raising interest rates at its meeting this week, while miners rallied as metal prices jumped after China cut rates. Admiral sinks as Citigroup cuts rating.

ASIA

Japan's Nikkei share average jumped on Wednesday, following an upbeat session on Wall Street and as investors scooped up index heavyweights including Toyota Motor, while a weaker yen also lifted market sentiment.

MUST READ

(Source: Bloomberg/ Forexlive)

Carvana stock surge leaves short sellers sitting on $1 billion loss

Carvana stock surged more than 50% on Thursday, leaving short sellers sitting on heavy losses as the troubled car retailer continues its turnaround. On Friday, the stock was again seeing wild swings, rising as much as 12% before dropping 21% to close at $19.07 per share. Friday's drop, however, isn't likely to blunt the pain felt by short sellers following Thursday's 56% rally that pushed this year's losses for bets against the stock higher. [Carvana] shorts have now topped the [billion dollar] mark in year-to-date,mark-to-market losses, down $1.037 billion in mark-to-market losses for the year,". Carvana shares are heavily shorted with short interest at 55.66% of the float, according to data compiled by S3 Partners. With Thursday's move which exceeded 60% at one point during the trading session - short sellers were down as much as $440 million in mark-to- market losses. Carvana shares surged Thursday amid this short squeeze and following news the company expects to achieve adjusted EBITDA north of $50 million in the second quarter. Earlier this year, the company had signaled it would reach positive adjusted earnings in Q2 but hadn't given an exact figure. Carvana announced cost- cutting measures last year in an effort to preserve cash as the stock was crushed in 2022, falling 98% as Wall Street worried the company could tip into bankruptcy.

Fx rates

Last

High

Low

% Daily

% Weekly

% YTD

EUR-USD

1.0787

1.0797

1.0785

-0.06

0.82

0.77

GBP-USD

1.2609

1.2618

1.2602

-0.02

1.37

4.35

USD-JPY

140.13

140.28

139.94

-0.06

0.00

-6.43

USD-CHF

0.9052

0.9057

0.9044

0.00

0.54

2.13

Commodities

Last

High

Low

% Daily

% Weekly

% YTD

Silver

23.86

23.86

23.65

0.80

1.87

-0.41

Crude Oil

69.59

69.59

69.07

0.24

-4.05

-12.83

Bitcoin

25977.49

26049.75

25808.19

0.50

-1.77

57.06

Etherium

1741.58

1747.47

1733.34

0.19

-5.18

45.21

Period

1 M

3 M

12 M

EURIBOR

3.32

3.48

3.94

* USD LIBOR rates will be discontinued after June 30, 2023 and will be replaced by SOFR

Notes/Bonds

2 Y

10 Y

30 Y

US

4.65

3.81

3.92

BTP - BUND

0.53

1.63

1.79

GILTS

4.90

4.43

4.62

Index

Close

% Daily

% M

YTD

Futures

% Change

S&P

4369.01

0.69

5.94

13.79

4372.75

0.01

Nasdaq

13573.32

0.83

10.49

29.68

14916.00

0.00

DJ EuroStoxx50

4347.55

0.72

0.69

14.60

4347.00

-0.16

FTSE 100

7594.78

0.32

-2.06

1.92

7590.00

-0.14

CAC 40

7290.80

0.56

-1.67

12.62

7293.50

N/A

DAX

16230.68

0.83

1.99

16.57

16218.00

-0.10

IBEX 35

9333.70

-0.11

1.08

13.42

9343.20

N/A

FTSE MIB

27566.03

0.57

0.80

16.28

27605.00

N/A

Nikkei

33018.65

1.64

14.20

28.62

33500.00

1.45

Hang Seng

19521.42

-0.04

-0.58

-1.36

19491.00

-0.04

DFM General

3712.68

0.29

4.32

11.29

N/A

N/A

MSCI Tadawoul

11413.82

-0.08

0.58

8.93

N/A

N/A

PRIOR_CLOSE_MID

CHG_PC CHG_PC CHG_PCT_

Leb. Mrkts

Closing Px

High

Low

% Daily

% Weekly

YTD

Solidere B

83.90

83.90

83.90

-1.29

2.57

39.02

MAIN WEEKLY EARNINGS

(Source: Nasdaq)

Company

Ticker

Market Cap

Date

Time

Estimate

Year Ago

Adobe Inc.

ADBE US

$191.8 B

15-Jun-23

After-mkt

3.00

2.70

Kroger Company

KR US

$35.5 B

15-Jun-23

Pre-mkt

1.41

1.45

Jabil Inc.

JBL US

$11.2 B

15-Jun-23

Pre-mkt

1.76

1.52

John Wiley & Sons

WLYB US

$2.1 B

15-Jun-23

Pre-mkt

N/A

1.08

FedEx Corporation

FDX US

$56.4 B

20-Jun-23

After-mkt

4.83

6.87

ECONOMIC CALENDAR

(Source: Forexlive)

(14-06-23) GB- Industrial Produciton MoM APr; Manufacturing Production APR

(14-06-23) GB- Gross Domestic Product MoM APR

(14-06-23) EA- Industrial Production s.a. MoM APR

(14-06-23) DE- 10-y Bond Auction

(14-06-23) US- FOMC Economic Projections; Interest Rate Projections

(14-06-23) US- Fed's Monetary Policy Statement; Fed Interest Rate Decision

(14-06-23) US- FOMC Press Conference

CONTACT

Banque BEMO sal

Asset Management Unit

Ashrafieh, Elias Sarkis Ave., BEMO Bldg, 4th Floor P.O.Box 16-6353 Beirut, Lebanon

Tel: +961 1 325405/6/7/9

Disclaimer: This report is published for information purposes only. The information herein has been compiled from, or based upon sources we believe to be reliable, but we do not guarantee or accept responsibility for its completeness and accuracy. This document should not be construed as a solicitation to take part in any investment, or as constituting any representation or warranty on our part. The investment risks described herein are not purported to be exhaustive, any person considering an investment should seek independent advice on the suitability or otherwise of the particular investment. Investment, Capital Market and Treasury products are subject to Investment risk, including possible loss of principal amount invested. Past performance is not indicative of future results: prices can go up or down. Investors investing in investments and/or treasury products denominated in foreign (non-local) currency should be aware of the risk of exchange rate fluctuations that may cause loss of principal when foreign currency is converted to the investor's home currency. Client understands that it is his/her responsibility to seek legal and/or tax advice regarding the legal and tax consequences of his/her investment transactions. The consequences of any action taken on the basis of finformation contained herein are solely the responsibility of the recipient.

Disclaimer

Banque Bemo SAL published this content on 14 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2023 07:16:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
