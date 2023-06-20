Advanced search
Banque Bemo L : Daily Markets Brief

06/20/2023 | 04:49am EDT
Daily Market Brief

June 20th 2023

FOREIGN EXCHANGE MARKETS

(Sources: Bloomberg / Forexlive)

EURUSD

EUR/USD drops for the third consecutive day amid early Tuesday morning in Europe, refreshing intraday low near 1.0920 by the press time. In doing so, the Euro pair justifies the failure to cross the 1.0970-60 area in the last week, as well as a three- day-old falling resistance line. That said, the Euro pair fails to justify hawkish signals from the European Central Bank (ECB) Officials amid the Federal Reserve (Fed) updates which have been suggesting higher rates of late.

GBPUSD

GBP/USD remains defensive near 1.2780 as it struggles to justify the hawkish concerns about the Bank of England (BoE) ahead of the UK's inflation data. That said, the recently mixed concerns about the Federal Reserve (Fed) also prod the Pound Sterling traders as it struggles to extend the previous day's U-turn from the highest levels since April 2022.

USDJPY

USD/JPY pares intraday gains at the seven-month high amid early Tuesday, falling from a multi-day peak of 142.25 to 142.00 by the press time. That said, the Yen pair previously cheered the US Dollar run-up and an upbeat start of the week by the Treasury bond yields to refresh the yearly top before retreating on the mixed catalysts.

INTERNATIONAL EQUITY MARKETS

(Sources: Bloomberg / Reuters)

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Stock futures ticked lower on Monday evening, following a public holiday as investors looked ahead to key speeches from Fed officials and FOMC members throughout the week.

EUROPE

European shares fell on Monday, as investors awaited further stimulus measures from China to revive demand and eyed testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell this week for more cues on the U.S. central bank's rate outlook.

ASIA

China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Tuesday after the country cut benchmark lending rates less than expected, and Antony Blinken's Beijing visit signalled little improvement in Sino-U.S. ties, sending property and tech shares lower.

MUST READ

(Source: Bloomberg/ Forexlive)

Manchester United

Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim has reportedly made a successful $6.3 billion bid for Manchester United. Manchester United shares spiked up to 15% in a day and have climbed 24% in three trading days The move comes after Messi's megadeal signing to U.S, club Inter Miami, complete with Adidas and Apple tie-ins It was good news for Manchester United investors this week as the stock soared 15% in a day after rumors swirled around Qatari investors' successful bid to acquire the soccer club. While everyone involved is hush-hush on if it's actually a done deal, it was enough to encourage traders after the club's recent valuation woes. The news comes after another big soccer move was announced: player Lionel Messi is officially moving to the U.S. soccer league, combined with a sweet Apple deal that leaves the legendary player cashing in, and the Apple TV streaming service with another jewel in its crown. Manchester United is currently owned by the Glazer family in the US, who first announced in November last year that they were putting the club up for sale. Since then, Manchester United's share price has soared over 76%. The Glazers were reportedly looking for $6 billion to seal the deal. Sheikh Jassim has made several offers before, but his fifth one was for $6.3 billion for 100% ownership. Other interested parties were in the bidding, including British billionaire and INEOS chief executive Sir Jim Ratcliffe, with investment company Raine Group managing the process.

Fx rates

Last

High

Low

% Daily

% Weekly

% YTD

EUR-USD

1.0916

1.0926

1.0911

-0.05

1.14

1.97

GBP-USD

1.2773

1.2807

1.2770

-0.15

1.28

5.71

USD-JPY

142.12

142.25

141.58

0.10

-1.34

-7.74

USD-CHF

0.8973

0.8975

0.8952

0.18

0.88

3.03

Commodities

Last

High

Low

% Daily

% Weekly

% YTD

Silver

23.86

24.03

23.84

-0.40

0.81

-0.41

Crude Oil

70.79

72.02

70.63

-1.38

5.47

-11.32

Bitcoin

26963.47

27166.28

26647.32

0.92

5.54

63.02

Etherium

1731.79

1749.53

1725.10

0.09

3.77

44.39

Period

1 M

3 M

12 M

EURIBOR

3.36

3.57

4.02

* USD LIBOR rates will be discontinued after June 30, 2023 and will be replaced by SOFR

Notes/Bonds

2 Y

10 Y

30 Y

US

4.74

3.80

3.89

BTP - BUND

0.57

1.60

1.95

GILTS

5.08

4.49

4.56

Index

Close

% Daily

% M

YTD

Futures

% Change

S&P

4409.59

-0.37

5.19

14.85

4439.25

-0.33

Nasdaq

13689.57

-0.68

8.15

30.79

15215.25

-0.33

DJ EuroStoxx50

4362.38

-0.74

-0.75

14.99

4384.00

0.00

FTSE 100

7588.48

-0.71

-2.17

1.84

7598.00

-0.01

CAC 40

7314.05

-1.01

-2.37

12.98

7323.50

N/A

DAX

16201.20

-0.96

-0.46

16.36

16334.00

0.01

IBEX 35

9431.90

-0.66

1.95

14.62

9539.60

N/A

FTSE MIB

27754.18

-0.39

0.85

17.07

27743.00

N/A

Nikkei

33370.42

-0.12

8.19

27.73

33280.00

-0.36

Hang Seng

19912.89

-1.37

0.97

-0.72

19647.00

-1.22

DFM General

3787.07

-0.05

6.84

13.52

N/A

N/A

MSCI Tadawoul

11421.70

-0.83

0.68

9.00

N/A

N/A

PRIOR_CLOSE_MID

CHG_PC CHG_PC CHG_PCT_

Leb. Mrkts

Closing Px

High

Low

% Daily

% Weekly

YTD

Solidere B

77.15

81.05

76.50

-6.43

-9.24

27.84

MAIN WEEKLY EARNINGS

(Source: Nasdaq)

Company

Ticker

Market Cap

Date

Time

Estimate

Year Ago

FedEx Corporation

FDX US

$56.4 B

20-Jun-23

After-mkt

4.83

6.87

KB Home

KBH US

$4.1 B

21-Jun-23

After-mkt

1.23

2.32

Accenture plc

CAN US

$208.9 B

22-Jun-23

Pre-mkt

2.96

2.79

Darden Restauran

DRI US

$20.1 B

22-Jun-23

Pre-mkt

2.53

2.24

Micron Technolog

MU US

$74.2 B

28-Jun-23

After-mkt

-1.71

2.50

ECONOMIC CALENDAR

(Source: Forexlive)

(20-06-23) AU- RBA Meetig Minutes

(20-06-23) DE- Producer Price Index MAY;

(20-06-23) US- Housing Starts MoM MAY; Building Permits MoM MAY

(21-06-23) GB- Retail Price Index MAY; PPI Core Output n.s.a MAY

(21-06-23) GB- Consumer Price Index MAY; Core Consumer Price Index MAY

(21-06-23) CA- Retail Sales MoM APR; Retail Sales ex Autos MoM APR

(22-06-23) CH- SNB Interest Rate Decision; SNB Monetary Policy Assessment

CONTACT

Banque BEMO sal

Asset Management Unit

Ashrafieh, Elias Sarkis Ave., BEMO Bldg, 4th Floor P.O.Box 16-6353 Beirut, Lebanon

Tel: +961 1 325405/6/7/9

Disclaimer: This report is published for information purposes only. The information herein has been compiled from, or based upon sources we believe to be reliable, but we do not guarantee or accept responsibility for its completeness and accuracy. This document should not be construed as a solicitation to take part in any investment, or as constituting any representation or warranty on our part. The investment risks described herein are not purported to be exhaustive, any person considering an investment should seek independent advice on the suitability or otherwise of the particular investment. Investment, Capital Market and Treasury products are subject to Investment risk, including possible loss of principal amount invested. Past performance is not indicative of future results: prices can go up or down. Investors investing in investments and/or treasury products denominated in foreign (non-local) currency should be aware of the risk of exchange rate fluctuations that may cause loss of principal when foreign currency is converted to the investor's home currency. Client understands that it is his/her responsibility to seek legal and/or tax advice regarding the legal and tax consequences of his/her investment transactions. The consequences of any action taken on the basis of finformation contained herein are solely the responsibility of the recipient.

Disclaimer

Banque Bemo SAL published this content on 20 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2023 08:48:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
