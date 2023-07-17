EURUSD

The EUR/USD pair has turned extremely choppy above the round-level resistance of 1.1200 in the Asian session. The major currency pair has turned sideways as investors are awaiting the United States Retail Sales (June) data for further guidance.

GBPUSD

GBP/USD remains sidelined around 1.3090 amid Monday's early Asian session, after reversing from the highest levels in 15 months. In doing so, the Pound Sterling struggles to cheer news of the UK's biggest trade deal after Brexit due to the economic fears surrounding Britain. Also challenging the Cable buyers are the latest doubts on the market's concerns about the Federal Reserve (Fed) during the two- week blackout period for the US central bank policymakers ahead of the late July monetary policy meeting.

USDJPY

The USD/JPY pair struggles to capitalize on Friday's goodish rebound from the 137.25 area, or a nearly two-month low and kicks off the new week on a subdued note. Spot prices oscillate in a narrow trading band through the Asian session and currently trade just above mid-138.00s, awaiting a fresh catalyst before the next leg of a directional move.

INTERNATIONAL EQUITY MARKETS (Sources: Bloomberg / Reuters)

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

The S&P 500 ended down slightly on Friday, with bank and financial shares mostly lower on the day following quarterly reports that kicked off earnings season, but all three major U.S. stock indexes posted solid weekly gains.

EUROPE

European shares edged slightly lower on Friday, but that did little to change their biggest weekly percentage jump in more than three months on hopes that easing inflation would allow the U.S. Federal Reserve to pause rate hikes soon.

ASIA

China stocks fell on Monday, after data showed the country's economy grew at a frail pace in the second quarter as demand weakens at home and abroad, raising pressure on policymakers to deliver more stimulus to shore up activity.

MUST READ (Source: Bloomberg/ Forexlive)

Birkenstock Owner Considers IPO at $6 Billion-Plus Value

L Catterton, the private equity firm backed by luxury French fashion house LVMH, is considering strategic options for Birkenstock including an initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter. The iconic German sandal maker could be valued at more than $6 billion in an IPO, said one of the people, asking not to be identified because the details are private. The firm is working with advisers including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. on a potential listing in the US, the people said. An IPO could happen this year or next year, the people said. Deliberations are ongoing and L Catterton could decide against any deal, the people added. Representatives for L Catterton, Birkenstock and Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan declined to comment. A transaction would come more than two years after the private equity firm and the family investment company of billionaire Bernard Arnault acquired a majority stake in Birkenstock, valuing the company at $4.9 billion. Brothers Christian and Alex Birkenstock retained a stake in the firm The US IPO market is showing signs of emerging from a deep slump after restaurant chain Cava Group Inc. raised $366 million last month. The stock is up 78% since then.