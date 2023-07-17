Daily Market Brief
July 17th 2023
FOREIGN EXCHANGE MARKETS
(Sources: Bloomberg / Forexlive)
EURUSD
The EUR/USD pair has turned extremely choppy above the round-level resistance of 1.1200 in the Asian session. The major currency pair has turned sideways as investors are awaiting the United States Retail Sales (June) data for further guidance.
GBPUSD
GBP/USD remains sidelined around 1.3090 amid Monday's early Asian session, after reversing from the highest levels in 15 months. In doing so, the Pound Sterling struggles to cheer news of the UK's biggest trade deal after Brexit due to the economic fears surrounding Britain. Also challenging the Cable buyers are the latest doubts on the market's concerns about the Federal Reserve (Fed) during the two- week blackout period for the US central bank policymakers ahead of the late July monetary policy meeting.
USDJPY
The USD/JPY pair struggles to capitalize on Friday's goodish rebound from the 137.25 area, or a nearly two-month low and kicks off the new week on a subdued note. Spot prices oscillate in a narrow trading band through the Asian session and currently trade just above mid-138.00s, awaiting a fresh catalyst before the next leg of a directional move.
INTERNATIONAL EQUITY MARKETS
(Sources: Bloomberg / Reuters)
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
The S&P 500 ended down slightly on Friday, with bank and financial shares mostly lower on the day following quarterly reports that kicked off earnings season, but all three major U.S. stock indexes posted solid weekly gains.
EUROPE
European shares edged slightly lower on Friday, but that did little to change their biggest weekly percentage jump in more than three months on hopes that easing inflation would allow the U.S. Federal Reserve to pause rate hikes soon.
ASIA
China stocks fell on Monday, after data showed the country's economy grew at a frail pace in the second quarter as demand weakens at home and abroad, raising pressure on policymakers to deliver more stimulus to shore up activity.
MUST READ
(Source: Bloomberg/ Forexlive)
Birkenstock Owner Considers IPO at $6 Billion-Plus Value
L Catterton, the private equity firm backed by luxury French fashion house LVMH, is considering strategic options for Birkenstock including an initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter. The iconic German sandal maker could be valued at more than $6 billion in an IPO, said one of the people, asking not to be identified because the details are private. The firm is working with advisers including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. on a potential listing in the US, the people said. An IPO could happen this year or next year, the people said. Deliberations are ongoing and L Catterton could decide against any deal, the people added. Representatives for L Catterton, Birkenstock and Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan declined to comment. A transaction would come more than two years after the private equity firm and the family investment company of billionaire Bernard Arnault acquired a majority stake in Birkenstock, valuing the company at $4.9 billion. Brothers Christian and Alex Birkenstock retained a stake in the firm The US IPO market is showing signs of emerging from a deep slump after restaurant chain Cava Group Inc. raised $366 million last month. The stock is up 78% since then.
Fx rates
Last
High
Low
% Daily
% Weekly
% YTD
EUR-USD
1.1223
1.1240
1.1215
-0.04
2.02
4.84
GBP-USD
1.3086
1.3110
1.3082
-0.05
1.75
8.30
USD-JPY
138.58
138.88
138.37
-0.16
1.97
-5.38
USD-CHF
0.8608
0.8627
0.8600
-0.14
2.85
7.40
Commodities
Last
High
Low
% Daily
% Weekly
% YTD
Silver
24.80
24.95
24.74
-0.60
7.22
3.53
Crude Oil
74.67
75.14
74.61
-0.99
2.30
-5.91
Bitcoin
30317.02
30378.54
30157.05
0.10
-0.11
83.30
Etherium
1934.48
1938.16
1918.26
0.26
3.29
61.29
Period
1 M
3 M
12 M
EURIBOR
3.46
3.66
4.13
* USD LIBOR rates will be discontinued after June 30, 2023 and will be replaced by SOFR
Notes/Bonds
2 Y
10 Y
30 Y
US
4.77
3.83
3.93
BTP - BUND
0.63
1.66
2.04
GILTS
5.21
4.44
4.56
Index
Close
% Daily
% M
YTD
Futures
% Change
S&P
4505.42
-0.10
2.17
17.34
4533.75
-0.07
Nasdaq
14113.70
-0.18
3.10
34.85
15688.00
-0.04
DJ EuroStoxx50
4400.11
0.19
0.12
15.99
4400.00
-0.54
FTSE 100
7434.57
-0.08
-2.72
-0.23
7404.50
-0.46
CAC 40
7374.54
0.06
-0.19
13.91
7379.50
N/A
DAX
16105.07
-0.22
-1.54
15.67
16145.00
-0.38
IBEX 35
9438.30
-0.43
-0.60
14.69
9451.60
N/A
FTSE MIB
28663.30
-0.39
2.88
20.91
28765.00
N/A
Nikkei
32391.26
-0.09
-3.90
24.13
32230.00
-0.34
Hang Seng
19413.78
0.33
-3.13
-1.86
19319.00
-0.67
DFM General
4009.83
0.13
5.82
20.20
N/A
N/A
MSCI Tadawoul
11715.50
0.07
1.73
11.81
N/A
N/A
PRIOR_CLOSE_MID
CHG_PC CHG_PC CHG_PCT_
Leb. Mrkts
Closing Px
High
Low
% Daily
% Weekly
YTD
Solidere B
72.10
72.10
72.10
-1.44
-4.06
19.47
MAIN WEEKLY EARNINGS
(Source: Nasdaq)
Company
Ticker
Market Cap
Date
Time
Estimate
Year Ago
Bank of America
BAC US
$236.4 B
18-Jul-23
Pre-mkt
0.84
0.73
Novartis A G
NVS US
$208.4 B
18-Jul-23
Pre-mkt
1.67
1.56
Morgan Stanley
MS US
$143.9 B
18-Jul-23
Pre-mkt
1.14
1.44
Lockheed Martin
LMT US
$118.1 B
18-Jul-23
Pre-mkt
6.43
6.32
The Charles Schwa
SCHW US
$108.1 B
18-Jul-23
Pre-mkt
0.74
0.97
ECONOMIC CALENDAR
(Source: Forexlive)
(18-07-23) US- Retail Sales MoM JUN; Retail Sales Control Group JUN
(18-07-23) CA- BoC Consumer Price Index Core JUN; Consumer Price Index JUN
(19-07-23) GB- Retail Price Index JUN; PPI Core Output YoY n.s.a JUN
(19-07-23) GB- Consumer Price Index JUN; Core Consumer Price Index JUN
(19-07-23) EA- Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices JUN
(19-07-23) US- Housing Starts MoM JUN
(19-07-23) US- Building Permits MoM JUN
CONTACT
Banque BEMO sal
Asset Management Unit
Ashrafieh, Elias Sarkis Ave., BEMO Bldg, 4th Floor P.O.Box 16-6353 Beirut, Lebanon
Tel: +961 1 325405/6/7/9
Disclaimer: This report is published for information purposes only. The information herein has been compiled from, or based upon sources we believe to be reliable, but we do not guarantee or accept responsibility for its completeness and accuracy. This document should not be construed as a solicitation to take part in any investment, or as constituting any representation or warranty on our part. The investment risks described herein are not purported to be exhaustive, any person considering an investment should seek independent advice on the suitability or otherwise of the particular investment. Investment, Capital Market and Treasury products are subject to Investment risk, including possible loss of principal amount invested. Past performance is not indicative of future results: prices can go up or down. Investors investing in investments and/or treasury products denominated in foreign (non-local) currency should be aware of the risk of exchange rate fluctuations that may cause loss of principal when foreign currency is converted to the investor's home currency. Client understands that it is his/her responsibility to seek legal and/or tax advice regarding the legal and tax consequences of his/her investment transactions. The consequences of any action taken on the basis of finformation contained herein are solely the responsibility of the recipient.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Banque Bemo SAL published this content on 17 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2023 06:36:01 UTC.