Daily Market Brief
July 31st 2023
FOREIGN EXCHANGE MARKETS
(Sources: Bloomberg / Forexlive)
EURUSD
The EUR/USD pair loses momentum and remains on the defensive above the 1.1000 area during the early Asian trading hours on Monday. The major pair drops for two consecutive weeks after retreating from Year-to-date (YTD) highs. EUR/USD currently trades around 1.1015, losing 0.02% for the day. Market players await the economic data from the Eurozone, while the US Nonfarm Payrolls later this week will be the key event and could spark volatility in the FX market.
GBPUSD
GBP/USD aptly portrays the market's indecision amid the early hours of the key week comprising the Bank of England (BoE) Monetary Policy Meeting and the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), making rounds to 1.2850 by the press time. In doing so, the Cable pair also justifies the mixed technical signals amid cautious optimism.
USDJPY
USD/JPY stays on the front foot around 141.80 as it prods a six-week-old horizontal resistance during early Monday morning in Europe. In doing so, the Yen pair justifies the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) firmer bond-buying operation since February.
INTERNATIONAL EQUITY MARKETS
(Sources: Bloomberg / Reuters)
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
A resilient U.S. economy and expectations of a nearung peak in the Federal Reserve's monetary policy tightening cycle are emboldening stock investors, even as worries persist over rising valuations and the potential for inflation to rebound.
EUROPE
European shares retreated from multi-month highs on Friday after a mixed bag of earnings and a surprise Bank of Japan policy tweak, but German blue-chips bucked the trend to close at a record high on signs of cooling inflation.
ASIA
Hong Kong stocks jumped on Monday, led by tech and real estate gains as a slew of supportive measures rolled out by the Chinese government over the past few days boosted sentiment, particularly in the private sector.
MUST READ
(Source: Bloomberg/ Forexlive)
Tupperware Stock Has Exploded Almost 450% In 10 Days Appears Latest Meme Stock
Tupperware shares rose about 115% this week and nearly 450% in less than two weeks for no apparent reason amidst a rise in retail investors and a short squeeze, leading many to believe, the company, which is facing a turbulent financial outlook, could become the latest benefactor of the meme stock craze. Tupperware's stock price stood at $3.39 around 2:45 p.m. ET Friday, a 446% increase from less than two weeks ago when it was 62 cents on July 18. This is despite the fact that the company, which is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, announced in April there was "substantial doubt" about its ability to stay afloat and in June, the New York Stock Exchange warned it that, because it's market capitalization was so low-less than $50 million-it wasn't in compliance with listing requirements. The stock shares a lot of similarities with a group of stocks known as "meme stocks" such as GameStop and AMC Entertainment: it's rising in price despite poor financial performance, and it is highly shorted. The concept of a meme stock originated in early 2021 when a group of retail investors, loosely organized in the online Reddit community r/wallstreetbets, joined together to buy up shares of GameStop, AMC Entertainment, Bed Bath and Beyond and other stocks that had been shorted by large investment firms. This intense buying frenzy made the companies' stock prices skyrocket. The prices of these stocks has little to do with the actual performance of these companies and more to do with the whims of these online communities. The r/wallstreetbets community on Reddit has been discussing Tupperware's stock boost some, mostly through jokes, but it's unclear whether the community contributed to the price increase through a coordinated effort. BIG NUMBER 9.69 million. That's how many shares of Tupperware are shorted right now, representing 27% of all shares of the company, according to investment data firm MarketBeat.
.
Fx rates
Last
High
Low
% Daily
% Weekly
% YTD
EUR-USD
1.1013
1.1035
1.1005
-0.03
-0.46
2.88
GBP-USD
1.2857
1.2864
1.2839
0.05
0.22
6.41
USD-JPY
141.72
141.95
140.70
0.40
-0.17
-7.48
USD-CHF
0.8714
0.8720
0.8680
0.18
-0.20
6.09
Commodities
Last
High
Low
% Daily
% Weekly
% YTD
Silver
24.27
24.40
24.20
-0.29
-0.30
1.33
Crude Oil
80.34
80.65
80.13
-0.30
2.03
1.89
Bitcoin
29394.09
29522.66
29151.00
0.42
-0.66
77.72
Etherium
1864.53
1876.37
1855.07
-0.06
-0.87
55.46
Period
1 M
3 M
12 M
EURIBOR
3.59
3.73
4.11
* USD LIBOR rates discontinued after June 30, 2023 and replaced by SOFR
Notes/Bonds
2 Y
10 Y
30 Y
US
4.91
3.99
4.04
BTP - BUND
0.63
1.62
1.98
GILTS
4.99
4.33
4.48
Index
Close
% Daily
% M
YTD
Futures
% Change
S&P
4582.23
0.99
2.96
19.34
4606.75
-0.01
Nasdaq
14316.66
1.90
3.83
36.79
15841.75
-0.05
DJ EuroStoxx50
4466.50
0.43
1.53
17.74
4483.00
-0.33
FTSE 100
7694.27
0.02
2.16
3.25
7660.00
-0.32
CAC 40
7476.47
0.15
1.03
15.49
N/A Real Tim
N/A
DAX
16469.75
0.39
1.99
18.29
16544.00
-0.16
IBEX 35
9685.10
-0.10
0.96
17.69
N/A Real Tim
N/A
FTSE MIB
29500.20
-0.33
4.50
24.44
29640.00
N/A
Nikkei
32759.23
1.44
0.13
27.35
33210.00
1.37
Hang Seng
19916.56
1.22
6.57
1.91
20219.00
1.30
DFM General
4036.88
-0.03
6.43
20.97
N/A
N/A
MSCI Tadawoul
11789.28
-0.49
2.88
12.51
N/A
N/A
PRIOR_CLOSE_MID
CHG_PC CHG_PC CHG_PCT_
Leb. Mrkts
Closing Px
High
Low
% Daily
% Weekly
YTD
Solidere B
80.00
80.05
78.25
0.00
7.82
32.56
MAIN WEEKLY EARNINGS
(Source: Nasdaq)
Company
Ticker
Market Cap
Date
Time
Estimate
Year Ago
Merck & Compan
MRK US
$267.1 B
01-Aug-23
Pre-mkt
-2.17
1.87
Pfizer, Inc
PFE US
$204.3 B
01-Aug-23
Pre-mkt
0.57
2.04
Advanced Micro D
AMD US
$178.9 B
01-Aug-23
After-mkt
0.40
0.91
Caterpillar, Inc.
CAT US
$133.2 B
01-Aug-23
Pre-mkt
4.51
3.18
Starbucks Corpor
SBUX US
$115.5 B
01-Aug-23
After-mkt
0.95
0.84
ECONOMIC CALENDAR
(Source: Forexlive)
(31-07-23) DE- Retail Sales JUN
(31-07-23) EA- Gross Domestic Product s.a. QoQ, YoY Q2 preliminar
(31-07-23) EA- Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices JUL preliminar
(01-08-23) DE- Unemployment Change, Rate s.a. JUN
(01-08-23) DE- HCOB Manufacturing PMI JUL
(01-08-23) EA- Unemployment Rate JUN
(01-08-23) US- ISM Manufacturing PMI JUL
CONTACT
Banque BEMO sal
Asset Management Unit
Ashrafieh, Elias Sarkis Ave., BEMO Bldg, 4th Floor P.O.Box 16-6353 Beirut, Lebanon
Tel: +961 1 325405/6/7/9
Disclaimer: This report is published for information purposes only. The information herein has been compiled from, or based upon sources we believe to be reliable, but we do not guarantee or accept responsibility for its completeness and accuracy. This document should not be construed as a solicitation to take part in any investment, or as constituting any representation or warranty on our part. The investment risks described herein are not purported to be exhaustive, any person considering an investment should seek independent advice on the suitability or otherwise of the particular investment. Investment, Capital Market and Treasury products are subject to Investment risk, including possible loss of principal amount invested. Past performance is not indicative of future results: prices can go up or down. Investors investing in investments and/or treasury products denominated in foreign (non-local) currency should be aware of the risk of exchange rate fluctuations that may cause loss of principal when foreign currency is converted to the investor's home currency. Client understands that it is his/her responsibility to seek legal and/or tax advice regarding the legal and tax consequences of his/her investment transactions. The consequences of any action taken on the basis of finformation contained herein are solely the responsibility of the recipient.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Banque Bemo SAL published this content on 31 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2023 08:26:10 UTC.