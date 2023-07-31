EURUSD

The EUR/USD pair loses momentum and remains on the defensive above the 1.1000 area during the early Asian trading hours on Monday. The major pair drops for two consecutive weeks after retreating from Year-to-date (YTD) highs. EUR/USD currently trades around 1.1015, losing 0.02% for the day. Market players await the economic data from the Eurozone, while the US Nonfarm Payrolls later this week will be the key event and could spark volatility in the FX market.

GBPUSD

GBP/USD aptly portrays the market's indecision amid the early hours of the key week comprising the Bank of England (BoE) Monetary Policy Meeting and the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), making rounds to 1.2850 by the press time. In doing so, the Cable pair also justifies the mixed technical signals amid cautious optimism.

USDJPY

USD/JPY stays on the front foot around 141.80 as it prods a six-week-old horizontal resistance during early Monday morning in Europe. In doing so, the Yen pair justifies the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) firmer bond-buying operation since February.

INTERNATIONAL EQUITY MARKETS (Sources: Bloomberg / Reuters)

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

A resilient U.S. economy and expectations of a nearung peak in the Federal Reserve's monetary policy tightening cycle are emboldening stock investors, even as worries persist over rising valuations and the potential for inflation to rebound.

EUROPE

European shares retreated from multi-month highs on Friday after a mixed bag of earnings and a surprise Bank of Japan policy tweak, but German blue-chips bucked the trend to close at a record high on signs of cooling inflation.

ASIA

Hong Kong stocks jumped on Monday, led by tech and real estate gains as a slew of supportive measures rolled out by the Chinese government over the past few days boosted sentiment, particularly in the private sector.

MUST READ (Source: Bloomberg/ Forexlive)

Tupperware Stock Has Exploded Almost 450% In 10 Days Appears Latest Meme Stock

Tupperware shares rose about 115% this week and nearly 450% in less than two weeks for no apparent reason amidst a rise in retail investors and a short squeeze, leading many to believe, the company, which is facing a turbulent financial outlook, could become the latest benefactor of the meme stock craze. Tupperware's stock price stood at $3.39 around 2:45 p.m. ET Friday, a 446% increase from less than two weeks ago when it was 62 cents on July 18. This is despite the fact that the company, which is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, announced in April there was "substantial doubt" about its ability to stay afloat and in June, the New York Stock Exchange warned it that, because it's market capitalization was so low-less than $50 million-it wasn't in compliance with listing requirements. The stock shares a lot of similarities with a group of stocks known as "meme stocks" such as GameStop and AMC Entertainment: it's rising in price despite poor financial performance, and it is highly shorted. The concept of a meme stock originated in early 2021 when a group of retail investors, loosely organized in the online Reddit community r/wallstreetbets, joined together to buy up shares of GameStop, AMC Entertainment, Bed Bath and Beyond and other stocks that had been shorted by large investment firms. This intense buying frenzy made the companies' stock prices skyrocket. The prices of these stocks has little to do with the actual performance of these companies and more to do with the whims of these online communities. The r/wallstreetbets community on Reddit has been discussing Tupperware's stock boost some, mostly through jokes, but it's unclear whether the community contributed to the price increase through a coordinated effort. BIG NUMBER 9.69 million. That's how many shares of Tupperware are shorted right now, representing 27% of all shares of the company, according to investment data firm MarketBeat.

.