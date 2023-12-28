FOREIGN EXCHANGE MARKETS (Sources: Bloomberg / Reuters)

EUR/USD

EUR/USD maintains its winning streak, with the Euro (EUR) gaining ground against the subdued US Dollar (USD). This trend is likely influenced by the anticipated dovish stance of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) on the interest rate trajectory. Traders will keep an eye on the US weekly Jobless Claims, Trade Balance and the November Pending Home Sales report, due on Thursday.

GBP/USD

The GBP/USD pair extends its upside above the 1.2800 mark during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. The decline in inflationary pressure in the US economy and dovish comments from the Federal Reserve (Fed) have dragged the US Dollar (USD) lower and lent some support to GBP/USD. Amidst the holiday season's thin trading, the risk sentiment is likely to continue influencing GBP/USD movements until the New Year.

USD/JPY

USD/JPY continues its losing streak for the second straight session, trading lower around 141.30 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The improved Japanese trade data for November put pressure on the USD/JPY pair. However, the less aggressive remarks from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda could weigh on the Japanese Yen (JPY). BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda conveyed on Wednesday that there is no rush to unwind the ultra-loose monetary policy.