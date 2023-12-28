Daily Market Brief
December 28th 2023
FOREIGN EXCHANGE MARKETS
(Sources: Bloomberg / Reuters)
EUR/USD
EUR/USD maintains its winning streak, with the Euro (EUR) gaining ground against the subdued US Dollar (USD). This trend is likely influenced by the anticipated dovish stance of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) on the interest rate trajectory. Traders will keep an eye on the US weekly Jobless Claims, Trade Balance and the November Pending Home Sales report, due on Thursday.
GBP/USD
The GBP/USD pair extends its upside above the 1.2800 mark during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. The decline in inflationary pressure in the US economy and dovish comments from the Federal Reserve (Fed) have dragged the US Dollar (USD) lower and lent some support to GBP/USD. Amidst the holiday season's thin trading, the risk sentiment is likely to continue influencing GBP/USD movements until the New Year.
USD/JPY
USD/JPY continues its losing streak for the second straight session, trading lower around 141.30 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The improved Japanese trade data for November put pressure on the USD/JPY pair. However, the less aggressive remarks from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda could weigh on the Japanese Yen (JPY). BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda conveyed on Wednesday that there is no rush to unwind the ultra-loose monetary policy.
INTERNATIONAL EQUITY MARKETS
(Sources: Bloomberg / Reuters)
Fx rates
Last
High
Low
% Daily
% Weekly
% YTD
EUR-USD
1.1112
1.1123
1.1101
0.06
0.92
3.80
GBP-USD
1.2810
1.2816
1.2793
0.09
0.95
6.02
USD-JPY
141.17
141.83
141.08
-0.47
0.67
-7.12
USD-CHF
0.8406
0.8437
0.8394
-0.29
1.86
9.98
Commodities
Last
High
Low
% Daily
% Weekly
% YTD
Gold
2086.00
2088.53
2078.23
0.41
2.69
14.36
Silver
24.37
24.49
24.27
0.42
0.91
1.72
Crude Oil
74.20
74.40
73.77
0.12
-0.03
-2.75
Bitcoin
43132.32
43815.45
43013.76
-0.61
-1.53
160.78
Etherium
2382.90
2446.71
2360.77
0.93
3.99
98.68
Period
1 M
3 M
12 M
EURIBOR
3.87
3.93
3.58
SOFR
5.36
5.35
4.80
Notes/Bonds
2 Y
10 Y
30 Y
US
4.27
3.80
3.95
BTP - BUND
0.52
1.59
1.99
GILTS
3.98
3.44
4.03
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
Index
Close
% Daily
% M
YTD
Futures
% Change
Stocks finished higher Wednesday as traders kept an eye on the S&P 500′s march
DJIA
37656.52
0.30
6.32
13.60
38021.00
0.03
toward record levels. It has been a strong year for stocks. The Dow and S&P 500 are
S&P
4781.58
0.14
4.98
24.54
4840.75
0.14
poised to end 2023 higher by 13% and 24%, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite has
Nasdaq
15099.18
0.16
5.72
44.26
17150.75
0.21
jumped 44%, outperforming amid mega-cap technology's rebound and the artificial
DJ EuroStoxx50
4528.38
0.15
4.15
19.37
4583.00
0.42
intelligence craze. The tech-heavy benchmark is also on track for its biggest one-year
FTSE 100
7724.95
0.36
3.62
3.67
7776.50
0.30
gain since 2003.
EUROPE
CAC 40
7571.82
0.04
4.44
16.96
7588.50
N/A
DAX
16742.07
0.21
4.69
20.24
16973.00
0.33
European markets closed higher on Wednesday to kick off the final trading week of
IBEX 35
10121.80
0.10
1.18
23.00
10121.70
N/A
2023, as major indexes around the world hovered near record highs. Energy and
technology were the leading sectors, gaining around 0.61% and 0.7% respectively.
FTSE MIB
30421.51
0.22
3.56
28.32
30599.00
N/A
Stock markets in Europe were closed on Monday and Tuesday in observance of
Nikkei
33539.62
-0.42
0.39
28.53
33480.00
-0.36
Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
ASIA
Hang Seng
16624.84
2.58
-1.73
-13.79
16943.00
1.69
DFM General
4038.32
0.20
0.95
21.30
N/A
N/A
China and Hong Kong stocks gained ground Wednesday as video-game shares surged.
MSCI Tadawoul
11889.35
0.14
7.10
13.46
N/A
N/A
Aussie stocks have been buoyed by hopes that the Reserve Bank of Australia will no
PRIOR_CLOSE_MID
CHG_PC CHG_PC
CHG_PCT_
longer be hiking interest rates after the central bank held rates steady at its last
meeting of the year, partly driven by the Federal Reserve's more dovish tilt. The
Leb. Mrkts
Closing Px
High
Low
% Daily
% Weekly
YTD
Nikkei 225 has gained more than 27% so far this year, making it Asia's top performing
Solidere A
89.85
90.00
85.40
1.87
9.57
47.54
index for 2023.
Solidere B
90.75
90.75
90.75
0.00
10.81
50.37
MUST READ
(Source: Bloomberg/ Forexlive)
On corporate defaults
Corporate defaults will rise next year in both the US and the eurozone as the impact of tighter
central bank policy will continue to work its way through the economy, Fitch Ratings cautioned. The agency expects a much shallower Federal Reserve pivot than what US markets are forecasting. It projects that interest rates will fall by 75 basis points through next year, taking the Fed Funds rate to 4.75%. But despite hopes for a pivot from central banks around the world, high borrowing costs will continue to be a burden on corporations through 2024. "Stressed bond and loan issuers appear increasingly operationally challenged, generate
MAIN WEEKLY EARNINGS
Time
Estimate
Year Ago
Unifirst Corporati
UNF US
$3.43 B
03-Jan-24
Pre-mkt
2.33
2.21
Walgreens Boots
WBA US
$22.99 B
04-Jan-24
Pre-mkt
0.66
1.16
ConAgra Brands
CAG US
$13.65 B
04-Jan-24
Pre-mkt
0.67
0.81
RPM Internationa
RPM US
$14.52 B
04-Jan-24
Pre-mkt
1.23
1.10
Commercial Meta
CMC US
$5.99 B
08-Jan-24
Pre-mkt
1.42
2.24
ECONOMIC CALENDAR
low or negative [free cash flow], and/or cannot organically grow EBITDA to reduce high debt
burdens," Fitch said in a report released Wednesday. Through October, the year has been
marked by 127 corporate debt defaults, 13% above the five-year average, as borrowing costs
(28-12-23)JP - Industrial Production MoM
have come close to tripling for some firms compared to prior years. But in 2024, defaults could
(28-12-23)US - Initial Jobless Claims
rise to a rate of 3.5%-4.0% for leveraged loans, Fitch estimates. It expects high-yields bond
(28-12-23)US - Pending Home Sales MoM
defaults to reach 5.0%-5.5%, over six times the default rate among all such issuers in 2021.
(29-12-23)UK - Nationwide House PX MoM
"The higher default rate expectations for 2024 reflect ongoing macroeconomic headwinds,
(29-12-23)US - MNI Chicago PMI
including the impact of still high interest rates and a slowdown in the U.S. economy in 2024
(02-01-23)FR - HCOB France Manufacturing PMI
relative to 2023," it said. "However, Fitch does not forecast a recession for the U.S. in 2024."
(02-01-23)EA - M3 Money Supply YoY
Wall Street has long warned of a coming wave of bankruptcies.
Banque Bemo SAL published this content on 28 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2023 09:07:33 UTC.