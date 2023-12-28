Daily Market Brief

December 28th 2023

FOREIGN EXCHANGE MARKETS

EUR/USD

EUR/USD maintains its winning streak, with the Euro (EUR) gaining ground against the subdued US Dollar (USD). This trend is likely influenced by the anticipated dovish stance of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) on the interest rate trajectory. Traders will keep an eye on the US weekly Jobless Claims, Trade Balance and the November Pending Home Sales report, due on Thursday.

GBP/USD

The GBP/USD pair extends its upside above the 1.2800 mark during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. The decline in inflationary pressure in the US economy and dovish comments from the Federal Reserve (Fed) have dragged the US Dollar (USD) lower and lent some support to GBP/USD. Amidst the holiday season's thin trading, the risk sentiment is likely to continue influencing GBP/USD movements until the New Year.

USD/JPY

USD/JPY continues its losing streak for the second straight session, trading lower around 141.30 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The improved Japanese trade data for November put pressure on the USD/JPY pair. However, the less aggressive remarks from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda could weigh on the Japanese Yen (JPY). BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda conveyed on Wednesday that there is no rush to unwind the ultra-loose monetary policy.

INTERNATIONAL EQUITY MARKETS

Fx rates

Last

High

Low

% Daily

% Weekly

% YTD

EUR-USD

1.1112

1.1123

1.1101

0.06

0.92

3.80

GBP-USD

1.2810

1.2816

1.2793

0.09

0.95

6.02

USD-JPY

141.17

141.83

141.08

-0.47

0.67

-7.12

USD-CHF

0.8406

0.8437

0.8394

-0.29

1.86

9.98

Commodities

Last

High

Low

% Daily

% Weekly

% YTD

Gold

2086.00

2088.53

2078.23

0.41

2.69

14.36

Silver

24.37

24.49

24.27

0.42

0.91

1.72

Crude Oil

74.20

74.40

73.77

0.12

-0.03

-2.75

Bitcoin

43132.32

43815.45

43013.76

-0.61

-1.53

160.78

Etherium

2382.90

2446.71

2360.77

0.93

3.99

98.68

Period

1 M

3 M

12 M

EURIBOR

3.87

3.93

3.58

SOFR

5.36

5.35

4.80

Notes/Bonds

2 Y

10 Y

30 Y

US

4.27

3.80

3.95

BTP - BUND

0.52

1.59

1.99

GILTS

3.98

3.44

4.03

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Index

Close

% Daily

% M

YTD

Futures

% Change

Stocks finished higher Wednesday as traders kept an eye on the S&P 500′s march

DJIA

37656.52

0.30

6.32

13.60

38021.00

0.03

toward record levels. It has been a strong year for stocks. The Dow and S&P 500 are

S&P

4781.58

0.14

4.98

24.54

4840.75

0.14

poised to end 2023 higher by 13% and 24%, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite has

Nasdaq

15099.18

0.16

5.72

44.26

17150.75

0.21

jumped 44%, outperforming amid mega-cap technology's rebound and the artificial

DJ EuroStoxx50

4528.38

0.15

4.15

19.37

4583.00

0.42

intelligence craze. The tech-heavy benchmark is also on track for its biggest one-year

FTSE 100

7724.95

0.36

3.62

3.67

7776.50

0.30

gain since 2003.

EUROPE

CAC 40

7571.82

0.04

4.44

16.96

7588.50

N/A

DAX

16742.07

0.21

4.69

20.24

16973.00

0.33

European markets closed higher on Wednesday to kick off the final trading week of

IBEX 35

10121.80

0.10

1.18

23.00

10121.70

N/A

2023, as major indexes around the world hovered near record highs. Energy and

technology were the leading sectors, gaining around 0.61% and 0.7% respectively.

FTSE MIB

30421.51

0.22

3.56

28.32

30599.00

N/A

Stock markets in Europe were closed on Monday and Tuesday in observance of

Nikkei

33539.62

-0.42

0.39

28.53

33480.00

-0.36

Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

ASIA

Hang Seng

16624.84

2.58

-1.73

-13.79

16943.00

1.69

DFM General

4038.32

0.20

0.95

21.30

N/A

N/A

China and Hong Kong stocks gained ground Wednesday as video-game shares surged.

MSCI Tadawoul

11889.35

0.14

7.10

13.46

N/A

N/A

Aussie stocks have been buoyed by hopes that the Reserve Bank of Australia will no

PRIOR_CLOSE_MID

CHG_PC CHG_PC

CHG_PCT_

longer be hiking interest rates after the central bank held rates steady at its last

meeting of the year, partly driven by the Federal Reserve's more dovish tilt. The

Leb. Mrkts

Closing Px

High

Low

% Daily

% Weekly

YTD

Nikkei 225 has gained more than 27% so far this year, making it Asia's top performing

Solidere A

89.85

90.00

85.40

1.87

9.57

47.54

index for 2023.

Solidere B

90.75

90.75

90.75

0.00

10.81

50.37

MUST READ

On corporate defaults

Corporate defaults will rise next year in both the US and the eurozone as the impact of tighter

central bank policy will continue to work its way through the economy, Fitch Ratings cautioned. The agency expects a much shallower Federal Reserve pivot than what US markets are forecasting. It projects that interest rates will fall by 75 basis points through next year, taking the Fed Funds rate to 4.75%. But despite hopes for a pivot from central banks around the world, high borrowing costs will continue to be a burden on corporations through 2024. "Stressed bond and loan issuers appear increasingly operationally challenged, generate

MAIN WEEKLY EARNINGS

Company

Ticker

Market Cap

Date

Time

Estimate

Year Ago

Unifirst Corporati

UNF US

$3.43 B

03-Jan-24

Pre-mkt

2.33

2.21

Walgreens Boots

WBA US

$22.99 B

04-Jan-24

Pre-mkt

0.66

1.16

ConAgra Brands

CAG US

$13.65 B

04-Jan-24

Pre-mkt

0.67

0.81

RPM Internationa

RPM US

$14.52 B

04-Jan-24

Pre-mkt

1.23

1.10

Commercial Meta

CMC US

$5.99 B

08-Jan-24

Pre-mkt

1.42

2.24

ECONOMIC CALENDAR

low or negative [free cash flow], and/or cannot organically grow EBITDA to reduce high debt

burdens," Fitch said in a report released Wednesday. Through October, the year has been

marked by 127 corporate debt defaults, 13% above the five-year average, as borrowing costs

(28-12-23)JP - Industrial Production MoM

have come close to tripling for some firms compared to prior years. But in 2024, defaults could

(28-12-23)US - Initial Jobless Claims

rise to a rate of 3.5%-4.0% for leveraged loans, Fitch estimates. It expects high-yields bond

(28-12-23)US - Pending Home Sales MoM

defaults to reach 5.0%-5.5%, over six times the default rate among all such issuers in 2021.

(29-12-23)UK - Nationwide House PX MoM

"The higher default rate expectations for 2024 reflect ongoing macroeconomic headwinds,

(29-12-23)US - MNI Chicago PMI

including the impact of still high interest rates and a slowdown in the U.S. economy in 2024

(02-01-23)FR - HCOB France Manufacturing PMI

relative to 2023," it said. "However, Fitch does not forecast a recession for the U.S. in 2024."

(02-01-23)EA - M3 Money Supply YoY

Wall Street has long warned of a coming wave of bankruptcies.

