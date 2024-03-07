FOREIGN EXCHANGE MARKETS (Sources: Bloomberg / Reuters)

EUR/USD

EUR/USD managed to surpass the key 1.0900 barrier, advancing to multi-week tops on the back of heightened selling pressure hurting the US Dollar, particularly after discouraging prints from the ADP report and the lack of surprises from Fed Powell's testimony. Powell suggested that interest rate reductions are probable within the year. Such cuts will only be implemented once the Fed acquires greater confidence in the trajectory of inflation returning to its annual target of 2%.

GBP/USD

The GBP/USD pair breaks above the 1.2700 barrier, the uptick of the major pair is bolstered by the weaker US Dollar (USD) and encouraging news from the UK Spring Budget. Powell's comment indicated that the Fed officials remain cautious about not losing the progress made against inflation, and the decision-making will be based on incoming data. The encouraging comments and the high-for-longer rate narrative in the UK lift the GBP and act as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair.

USD/JPY

The USD/JPY pair has been a broad, sweeping sideways trend since peaking in October 2022. Rumors that the BoJ could be preparing to raise interest rates have reignited speculative interest in the Yen and led many to hail a renaissance in the currency.