Daily Market Brief
April 15th 2024
FOREIGN EXCHANGE MARKETS
(Sources: Bloomberg / Reuters)
EUR/USD
EUR/USD edges up to near 1.0650 during the Asian session on Monday, recovering from a five-month low of 1.0622 reached last Friday. The USD gained ground due to increased dollar-buying due to geopolitical turmoil, which contributed to downward pressure on the EUR/USD pair. The pair received downward pressure by diverging policy scenarios for the ECB and Fed.
GBP/USD
GBP/USD rebounds from lows since November amid expectations of the Fed delaying rate cuts. The escalated Middle-East tension could bolster the demand for the US Dollar. BoE could reduce policy rates to around 4.75% by 2024, down from the current rate of 5.25%. BoE's policymaker, Megan Greene emphasized that rate cuts in the UK should still be considered distant, pointing to a greater risk of persistent inflation in the UK compared to the US.
USD/JPY
The geopolitical bid in the yen has largely reversed. The pair is at a fresh 34-year high, up a half-cent on the day as the market senses a peaceful resolution in the Iran-Israel skirmish. Eyes are on Japan for signs of intervention but given that the recent move has largely been on broad USD buying following fundamentally stronger CPI numbers, it's a tough one to lean against.
INTERNATIONAL EQUITY MARKETS
(Sources: Bloomberg / Reuters)
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
Stocks sold off Friday as inflation and geopolitical worries once again dented investor sentiment on Wall Street. A broad decline in major bank shares also weighed on the market. Year-ahead and long-run inflation expectations ticked up, reflecting frustrations over sticky inflation.
EUROPE
European markets closed lower Thursday as global investors digested the latest rate decision from the European Central Bank. The regional Stoxx 600 index provisionally ended 0.4% lower, having shifted either side of the flatline after the ECB held interest rates steady and firmed its rhetoric on a future cut.
ASIA
Asia-Pacific markets were mixed Friday after an inflation-fueled selloff in the previous session, with investor assessing economic data from Singapore and South Korea. The losses come as China's exports for March fell more than expected, declining 7.5% compared to the 2.3% fall expected by economists polled by Reuters. This follows a weaker-than-expected rise in the country's inflation on Thursday.
MUST READ
(Source: Bloomberg/ Forexlive)
Record debt costs impact on climate spending
Emerging countries will pay a record $400 billion to service external debt this year, and nearly four dozen cannot spend the money they need for climate adaptation and sustainable development without risking default in the next five years, according to a report led by Boston University released on the eve of the IMF/World Bank spring meetings. The report, opens new tab from the Debt Relief for Green and Inclusive Recovery Project found that 47 developing countries would hit external debt insolvency thresholds, as defined by the IMF, in the next five years if they invested the necessary amounts to hit 2030 Agenda and Paris Agreement goals. "They would be in such high debt distress that they would be knocking on the door of , given the current debt environment, if they were going to try to mobilize that kind of financing," said Kevin Gallagher, director of Boston University's Global Development Policy Center. A further 19 developing countries lack the liquidity to meet the spending targets without help, though they would not approach default thresholds. The report called for an overhaul of the global financial architecture, alongside debt forgiveness for the most at-risk countries and an increase in affordable finance and credit enhancements. If the IMF determines a country can handle an amount of debt that is too high, it can saddle the nation with unaffordable payments -- possibly pushing them back into default. Private creditors, however, have at times criticised the Fund's analyses for being too pessimistic, making them closely watched and politically charged.
Fx rates
Last
High
Low
% Daily
% Weekly
% YTD
GBP-USD
1.2464
1.2469
1.2441
0.10
-1.51
-2.10
USD-JPY
153.85
153.87
152.98
0.40
-1.32
-8.33
USD-CHF
0.9139
0.9148
0.9103
0.02
-0.93
-7.93
Commodities
Last
High
Low
% Daily
% Weekly
% YTD
Gold
2359.66
2371.74
2347.28
0.65
0.88
14.38
Silver
28.43
28.56
27.59
1.99
2.09
19.49
Crude Oil
85.25
86.11
84.88
-0.48
-1.37
18.19
Bitcoin
65429.17
65951.23
63361.99
2.45
-6.27
53.92
Etherium
3160.81
3171.65
3051.25
3.00
-10.04
38.49
Period
1 M
3 M
12 M
SOFR
5.32
5.33
5.21
Notes/Bonds
2 Y
10 Y
30 Y
US
BTP - BUND
0.57
1.40
1.76
GILTS
4.35
4.14
4.62
Index
Close
% Daily
% M
YTD
Futures
% Change
DJIA
37983.24
-1.24
-1.89
0.78
38358.00
0.32
S&P
5123.41
-1.46
0.12
7.41
5186.25
0.38
Nasdaq
16175.09
-1.62
1.26
7.75
18246.75
0.39
DJ EuroStoxx50
4955.01
-0.23
-0.62
9.59
4917.00
0.37
FTSE 100
7995.58
0.91
3.47
3.39
7991.50
-0.30
CAC 40
8010.83
-0.16
-1.88
6.20
8018.50
0.06
DAX
17930.32
-0.13
-0.04
7.04
18185.00
0.34
IBEX 35
10686.00
0.34
0.83
5.78
10686.20
0.00
FTSE MIB
33764.15
0.15
-0.52
11.24
33134.00
0.00
Nikkei
39523.55
-0.88
1.21
17.07
39200.00
-0.88
Hang Seng
16721.69
-0.56
-0.56
-2.46
16635.00
-0.73
DFM General
4244.15
-0.06
-0.21
4.54
N/A
N/A
MSCI Tadawoul
12666.90
-0.30
-0.48
5.85
N/A
N/A
PRIOR_CLOSE_MID
CHG_PC CHG_PC CHG_PCT_
Leb. Mrkts
Closing Px
High
Low
% Daily
% Weekly
YTD
Solidere B
73.50
73.50
73.50
0.07
-0.68
-18.29
MAIN WEEKLY EARNINGS
Company
Ticker
Market Cap
Date
Time
Estimate
Year Ago
Goldman Sachs Gr
GS US
$ 130.90B
15-Apr-24
Pre-mkt
8.81
8.79
M&T Bank Corp
MTB US
$ 22.42B
15-Apr-24
Pre-mkt
3.10
4.01
Unitedhealth Grou
UNH US
$ 404.91B
16-Apr-24
Pre-mkt
6.59
6.26
Bank of America
BAC US
$ 282.41B
16-Apr-24
Pre-mkt
0.77
0.94
Bank of New York
BK US
$ 41.53B
16-Apr-24
Pre-mkt
1.19
1.13
ECONOMIC CALENDAR
(15-04-24) JP - Core Machines Orders MoM
(15-04-24) US - Empire Manufacturing
(15-04-24) US - Retail Sales Advance MoM
(16-04-24) UK - Claimant Count Rate
(16-04-24) UK - Jobless Claims Change
(16-04-24) DE - ZEW Survey Expectations
(16-04-24) CA - Housing Starts
CONTACT
Banque BEMO sal
Asset Management Unit
Ashrafieh, Elias Sarkis Ave., BEMO Bldg, 4th Floor P.O.Box 16-6353 Beirut, Lebanon
Tel: +961 1 325405/6/7/9
Disclaimer: This report is published for information purposes only. The information herein has been compiled from, or based upon sources we believe to be reliable, but we do not guarantee or accept responsibility for its completeness and accuracy. This document should not be construed as a solicitation to take part in any investment, or as constituting any representation or warranty on our part. The investment risks described herein are not purported to be exhaustive, any person considering an investment should seek independent advice on the suitability or otherwise of the particular investment. Investment, Capital Market and Treasury products are subject to Investment risk, including possible loss of principal amount invested. Past performance is not indicative of future results: prices can go up or down. Investors investing in investments and/or treasury products denominated in foreign (non-local) currency should be aware of the risk of exchange rate fluctuations that may cause loss of principal when foreign currency is converted to the investor's home currency. Client understands that it is his/her responsibility to seek legal and/or tax advice regarding the legal and tax consequences of his/her investment transactions. The consequences of any action taken on the basis of finformation contained herein are solely the responsibility of the recipient.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Banque Bemo SAL published this content on 15 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2024 08:20:04 UTC.