Daily Market Brief
July 18th 2024
FOREIGN EXCHANGE MARKETS
(Sources: Bloomberg / Reuters)
EUR/USD
EUR/USD reaches a four-month high near 1.0950 in Wednesday's American session. The major currency pair extends gains after recovering its losses on Tuesday, driven by the better-than-expected US Retail Sales report for June. Better-than-expected US Retail Sales report fails to diminish Fed rate-cut prospects. The ECB is expected to leave interest rates unchanged on Thursday.
GBP/USD
GBP/USD inched further into fresh highs, testing chart territory north of the 1.3000 handle on Wednesday. Broad-market hopes of a rate cut from the Fed in September kept the Greenback underbid and gave the GBP a leg up in the mid-week market session. UK PPI inflation limited gains, but GBP traders look ahead to more UK data.
USD/JPY
The USD/JPY pair attracts some sellers near 155.75 on Thursday during the early Asian trading hours. The pair edges lower on the weaker USD broadly and speculation of the BoJ intervention. Traders suspect another FX intervention from the Japanese authorities to support the JPY from multi-decade lows.
INTERNATIONAL EQUITY MARKETS
(Sources: Bloomberg / Reuters)
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite retreated on Wednesday as the rotation out of high-flying technology shares and into more rate-sensitive names continued. Semiconductor stocks also struggled after Bloomberg News reported that the Biden administration is considering tougher trade restrictions if companies continue granting China access to U.S.-made technology.
EUROPE
European stocks closed lower Wednesday, continuing negative sentiment seen in the previous two trading sessions as technology stocks plummeted. U.K. inflation came in at 2% on an annual basis in June. This was slightly higher than the forecast 1.9%, but in line with May's 2% reading and the BoE's target rate.
ASIA
Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Wednesday with Australia's S&P/ASX 200 reaching an all-time high, while an increase in business optimism among large Japanese manufacturers lifted Japanese stocks. Japanese authorities likely intervened in the currency market last Thursday and Friday.
MUST READ
(Source: Bloomberg/ Forexlive)
Donald Trump warns US Fed chair not to cut rates before the election
Donald Trump has warned Jay Powell not to cut US interest rates before November's presidential vote, but said if elected he would let the Federal Reserve chair serve out his term if he was "doing the right thing". The Republican nominee acknowledged in an interview with Bloomberg News that the central bank would "maybe" cut interest rates before the election on November 5, but added "it's something that they know they shouldn't be doing". Trump also addressed mounting concerns in financial markets that he would politicise the Fed, starting with attempting to force Powell out before the end of his term as Fed chair in 2026. Investors have worried the former president would seek to unseat Powell, who is broadly seen on Wall Street as an effective chair, steering the Fed through one of the worst inflation shocks in decades. But Trump's caveat that he wanted to see Powell do "the right thing" may leave some questions around the Republican nominee's pledge not to push for his early replacement. Powell said on Monday that the central bank was gaining greater confidence that inflation was easing back to the Fed's target of 2 per cent, adding to expectations that the central bank would make its first rate cut since 2020 at its meeting in September, just six weeks before the election. Despite nominating Powell to serve as chair in 2017, Trump repeatedly attacked the Fed chair during his term as president for not lowering interest rates in the midst of his trade wars. He once asked if the Fed chair was a bigger enemy to the US than Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Fed's political independence has long been considered essential to its capacity to manage the US economy.
Fx rates
Last
High
Low
% Daily
% Weekly
% YTD
GBP-USD
1.3007
1.3013
1.2999
-0.02
0.71
2.17
USD-JPY
156.12
156.57
155.38
-0.05
1.74
-9.66
USD-CHF
0.8841
0.8848
0.8820
0.08
1.40
-4.83
Commodities
Last
High
Low
% Daily
% Weekly
% YTD
Silver
30.41
30.48
30.19
0.34
-3.36
27.78
Crude Oil
83.42
83.53
83.05
0.69
0.97
16.36
Bitcoin
64803.03
65069.61
63913.55
0.43
10.57
52.45
Etherium
3428.34
3440.50
3384.40
0.35
8.38
50.21
Period
1 M
3 M
12 M
EURIBOR
SOFR
5.34
5.28
4.80
US Fed Fund Rate (Indicator)
5.31
Notes/Bonds
2 Y
10 Y
30 Y
US
4.45
4.17
4.39
BTP - BUND
0.50
1.30
1.71
GILTS
4.02
4.08
4.57
Index
Close
% Daily
% M
YTD
Futures
3D % Change
S&P
5588.27
-1.39
1.85
17.16
5650.75
-1.17
Nasdaq
17996.92
-2.77
0.75
19.89
20075.50
-2.54
DJ EuroStoxx50
4891.46
-1.14
-0.49
8.18
4922.00
-1.22
FTSE 100
8187.46
0.28
-0.05
5.87
8236.50
0.62
CAC 40
7570.81
-0.12
-0.76
0.37
7575.00
-0.11
DAX
18437.30
-0.44
1.68
10.06
18591.00
-0.40
IBEX 35
11105.20
0.13
0.34
9.93
11118.40
0.16
FTSE MIB
34379.64
0.03
3.19
13.27
34529.00
0.02
Nikkei
41097.69
-2.10
4.56
20.24
40220.00
-2.45
Hang Seng
17739.41
0.58
-0.41
4.66
17856.00
0.70
DFM General
4131.96
0.54
3.72
1.78
N/A
N/A
MSCI Tadawoul
12157.61
0.64
5.73
1.59
N/A
N/A
PRIOR_CLOSE_MID
CHG_PC CHG_PC CHG_PCT_
Leb. Mrkts
Closing Px
High
Low
% Daily
% Weekly
YTD
Solidere B
70.15
70.15
70.15
-2.16
2.86
-22.01
MAIN WEEKLY EARNINGS
Company
Ticker
Market Cap
Date
Time
Estimate
Year Ago
Abbott Laboratori
ABT US
$ 182.10B
18-Jul-24
Pre-mkt
1.10
1.08
Cintas Corp
CTAS US
$ 73.03B
18-Jul-24
Pre-mkt
3.79
3.33
Keycorp
KEY US
$ 15.28B
18-Jul-24
Pre-mkt
0.24
0.27
Netflix
NFLX US
$ 278.99B
18-Jul-24
Aft-mkt
4.76
3.29
PPG Industries
PPG US
$ 31.48B
18-Jul-24
Aft-mkt
2.48
2.25
ECONOMIC CALENDAR
(18-07-24) EA - ECB Main Refinancing Rate
(18-07-24) US - Initial Jobless Claims
(19-07-24) UK - Gfk Consumer Confidence
(19-07-24) JP - Natl CPI YoY
(19-07-24) UK - Retail Sales Inc Auto Fuel MoM
(19-07-24) DE - PPI MoM / YoY
(19-07-24) CA - Retail Sales MoM
CONTACT
Banque BEMO sal
Asset Management Unit
Ashrafieh, Elias Sarkis Ave., BEMO Bldg, 4th Floor P.O.Box 16-6353 Beirut, Lebanon
Tel: +961 1 325405/6/7/9
Disclaimer: This report is published for information purposes only. The information herein has been compiled from, or based upon sources we believe to be reliable, but we do not guarantee or accept responsibility for its completeness and accuracy. This document should not be construed as a solicitation to take part in any investment, or as constituting any representation or warranty on our part. The investment risks described herein are not purported to be exhaustive, any person considering an investment should seek independent advice on the suitability or otherwise of the particular investment. Investment, Capital Market and Treasury products are subject to Investment risk, including possible loss of principal amount invested. Past performance is not indicative of future results: prices can go up or down. Investors investing in investments and/or treasury products denominated in foreign (non-local) currency should be aware of the risk of exchange rate fluctuations that may cause loss of principal when foreign currency is converted to the investor's home currency. Client understands that it is his/her responsibility to seek legal and/or tax advice regarding the legal and tax consequences of his/her investment transactions. The consequences of any action taken on the basis of finformation contained herein are solely the responsibility of the recipient.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Banque Bemo SAL published this content on 18 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2024 07:31:08 UTC.