Banque Bemo SAL is a Lebanon-based joint stock company engaged in the provision of commercial banking products and services. The Bank's business is structured into three divisions, namely Corporate Banking, Financial Markets and Personal Banking. Corporate Banking offers a range of traditional and structured products and services tailored to the clients banking needs, including Lending & Credit Extension/Term & Project Financing, Trade Finance and Bonding Facilities, Treasury Services/Financial Advisory, and Corporate Finance, Financial Engineering and Structured Products. The Financial Markets division is divided into Treasury and Investment Advisory Unit subdivisions, offering treasury and foreign exchange services. The Personal Banking division offers such services as Very Important Person (VIP) Home Loan, Classic Home Lone and Debit Cards in Euros & US Dollars. The Bank operates through nine branches located across Lebanon, and one branch located in Limassol, Cyprus.

Sector Banks