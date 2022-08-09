Banque Cantonale de Geneve : BCGE Group half-yearly results 2022

I BCGE Group half-year results as at 30 June 2022

Highlights 3

Record net profit

BCGE posted an excellent economic performance in the first half of the year. Net profit rose by 21.9 % to a record CHF 78 million. All performance indicators are at a high level, driven by increased business volumes. Assets under management and administration stood at CHF 33.0 billion, while client and mortgage loans amounted to CHF 18.7 billion. Shareholders' equity rose steadily to CHF 1.869 billion (+2.3%). Operating profit rose sharply to CHF 94 million with a solid capital cover of 16.5%. Barring a deterioration in the economic situation and taking into account the projected business developments, the bank expects an increase in the overall earnings for the year. The results for the year 2022 will be published on 21 February 2023.

Turnover continues to grow at a steady pace

Thanks to its strategic focus, the bank is able to benefit from the promising sectors of the economy at home and abroad.

Assets under management and administration totalled CHF 33.0 billion (-3.3%), while client and mortgage loans totalled CHF

18.7 billion (+2.1%). Net profit reached a new record at CHF 78 million.

The Bank recorded a marked increase in revenues, with turnover rising to CHF 231.2 million (+12.6%). This performance was achieved thanks to the contribution of all the Bank's business lines. Net interest income was up to CHF 133 million, while commissions were up to CHF 69.1 million and trading income to CHF 19.1 million. The proportion of turnover in EUR and USD was 29.1%, reflecting the international focus of our business. Operating expenses of CHF 129.0 million reflect the Bank's investment in new skills and technologies to support future growth. The Group's workforce grew by 22 new positions to 856 employees (full-time equivalents).

BCGE: a major contributor to financing Geneva's economy

Loans granted by the Bank to companies and individuals amounted to CHF 18.7 billion. 21,049 companies have placed their trust in BCGE, an increase of 287 since 31 December 2021. Mortgage loans are stable, a sign of a disciplined diversification policy, since their share amounts to 43% of the Bank's balance sheet total.

Assets under management and administration held up well

Private client assets increased to CHF 18.4 billion (+0.8%). Institutional client assets reflected market performance and stood at CHF 14.6 billion (-8.0%). The net contribution of new discretionary mandates was CHF 112 million, while the 40 funds in the Synchrony range totalled CHF 3.5 billion. The 1816 online trading platform passed the 11,500 investor threshold.

Equity capital continues to increase

Equity capital continued to grow, increasing by CHF 41.9 million in the first half of the year to a total of CHF 1.869 billion. The consolidated equity coverage ratio is strong at 16.5%, well above the required standard of 12%. BCGE belongs to the group of well-capitalised and secure banks, as reflected in its AA-/A-1+/Stable rating (November 2021).

192 new shareholders

The number of private and institutional shareholders has been growing year on year, reaching 15,615 on 30 June, of which

15,230 are private. The floating part of the capital is widely distributed as 83% of shareholders hold between 1 and 50 shares.