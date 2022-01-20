Log in
    BCGE   CH0350494719

BANQUE CANTONALE DE GENÈVE SA

(BCGE)
  Summary
Banque Cantonale de Geneve : Do you know the brochure “Starting a Business in Geneva”?

01/20/2022 | 04:46am EST
The English version has just been published. The guide is the result of a partnership between the Directorate General for Economic Development, Research and Innovation, the "Fédération des Entreprises Romandes Genève", the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Services and the Banque Cantonale de Genève. It is real toolbox for future entrepreneurs with valuable advice and detailed information on the key stages of setting up a business in Geneva.

Would you like to start your own business in the Canton of Geneva?

Consult the brochure "Starting a Business in Geneva

Disclaimer

BCGE - Banque Cantonale de Genève published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 09:45:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 367 M 400 M 400 M
Net income 2020 105 M 115 M 115 M
Net Debt 2020 2 028 M 2 215 M 2 215 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
Yield 2020 2,36%
Capitalization 1 150 M 1 257 M 1 256 M
EV / Sales 2019 10,2x
EV / Sales 2020 8,62x
Nbr of Employees 824
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends BANQUE CANTONALE DE GENÈVE SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Blaise Goetschin Chief Executive Officer
Frédéric Vernet Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Manuel Leuthold Chairman
Daniel Stocco Head-Information Technology
Jean-Marc Joris Head-Operations Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANQUE CANTONALE DE GENÈVE SA1.25%1 257
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.47%438 465
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION4.38%375 134
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.14%251 733
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.82%215 934
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.2.03%199 677