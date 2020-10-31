Log in
Banque Cantonale de Geneve : Frédéric Vernet will head the Finance Division from 2021

10/31/2020 | 07:29pm EDT

Press release

Governance

BCGE - Frédéric Vernet will head the Finance Division from 2021

Geneva, 29 October 2020 - On the recommendation of the CEO, the Board of Directors has appointed Mr Frédéric Vernet as Member of the Executive Board, Head of the Finance Division, with effect from 1 January 2021. The Board of Directors thanks the outgoing Member of the Executive Board, Mr Eric Bourgeaux, for his significant contribution to the Group since 2000.

Frédéric Vernet, an engineer turned banker

Frédéric Vernet is 46 years old and has an engineering background. He was trained in Civil Engineering, Computer Engineering and Robotics at IMERIR. He then obtained a Master's degree in Business Management at IAE in Paris. He began his career as a Project Engineer in a major consulting firm before joining BCGE in 2003. Over the last ten years, Frédéric Vernet has distinguished himself as the mastermind behind the bank's analytical reporting model and strategic plan in its original and influential design. The group's CEO, Blaise Goetschin, notes the following about him: "Frédéric is a precise and reliable leader. He is not satisfied with half-truths or half-measures; he demands quantifiable and near-perfect results from himself and his colleagues. He is a financial director at heart and his profile is fully in line with the requirements of modern banking".

Finance Division and CFO

The Finance Division is responsible for cash flow management and ALM in addition to the Trading Room, General Risk Control, Legal and Compliance, General Accounting and Reporting. Due to the challenges and constraints prevailing in the financial world, the CFO is a major pillar in any banking institution. This is particularly true in the BCGE Group. Finding a successor to Eric Bourgeaux has therefore been being prepared for a long time.

Eric Bourgeaux, a commendable track record

Eric Bourgeaux has provided decisive support to the CEO during his twenty years with BCGE. He is an experienced financier who has given the Group a structured, creative and robust finance department. He made a decisive contribution to the Bank's recovery after the crisis of the 1990s. He then worked to restore BCGE's position as one of the leading universal banks in the country. He ends this stage of his career with an irreproachable record that has earned him much praise and recognition in the banking community. The Board of Directors, the Executive Board and all the staff of the BCGE Group thank him wholeheartedly for his commitment.

1

For further information, please contact:

Lydia Albrecht, BCGE Spokesperson: +41 (0)22 809 24 03 - lydia.albrecht@bcge.ch

Grégory Jaquet, Deputy BCGE Spokesperson: +41 (0)22 809 32 39 - gregory.jaquet@bcge.ch

Banque Cantonale de Genève

site web: www.bcge.ch

P.O. Box 2251

00

Tel. +41 (0) 58 211 21

1211 Geneva 2

Fax +41 (0) 58 211 21 99

This press release is sent outside the opening hours of the Swiss Exchange (SIX) in order to comply with the ad-hoc publicity provisions of the Listing Rules issued by the latter. The information takes into account the situation as at the date indicated in the introductory heading of this press release.

BCGE: Banking solutions made in Geneva

A universal bank since 1816, the BCGE provides high-quality banking services for private, business and institutional clients in Geneva and its surrounding area. BCGE develops the following business lines: everyday banking services, private banking, asset management, investment funds, pension planning, mortgages and lending to the private and public sectors. It runs a trading room and offers financial engineering, business valuation and transmission, private equity and trade finance services. The BCGE Group has 21 branches in Geneva and operates a number of its business lines in Zurich, Lausanne, Basel, Paris, Lyon and Annecy. It has representative offices in Dubai and Hong Kong. It employs 833 people (of whom 780 are full-time equivalents, as at 31 December 2019). BCGE is listed on the Swiss stock exchange, SIX Swiss Exchange (security no. 35 049 471) and is rated A+/Positive/A-1 by Standard & Poor's (S&P).

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BCGE - Banque Cantonale de Genève published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2020 00:28:59 UTC

