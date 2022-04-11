Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Banque Cantonale de Genève SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BCGE   CH0350494719

BANQUE CANTONALE DE GENÈVE SA

(BCGE)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  04/11 08:06:31 am EDT
164.00 CHF   -1.20%
08:11aBANQUE CANTONALE DE GENEVE : General Assembly 2022
PU
04/06BANQUE CANTONALE DE GENEVE : Focus on young people
PU
04/01BANQUE CANTONALE DE GENEVE : Sébastien Collado appointed Chairman of the Management Board of BCGE (France) SA
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banque Cantonale de Geneve : General Assembly 2022

04/11/2022 | 08:11am EDT
The health situation that has existed since 2020 continues to have an impact on the organisation of the General Assembly this year. In accordance with article 27 of Ordinance 3 COVID-19 and in order to avoid any risk, BCGE has decided to once again hold this event in digital format. Shareholders will therefore not be able to attend the General Assembly in person, but will have to exercise their voting rights exclusively through the independent representative.

The General Assembly will be filmed. However, only duly registered shareholders will be able to watch it.

Admission and registration

Only shareholders registered in the share register before 5 pm on 13 April 2022 may participate in the General Assembly and exercise their voting rights.

Invitations and registration forms have been sent to the shareholders registered in the share register on Thursday 11 April 2022.

For further information, please do not hesitate to contact us by telephone on 058 211 21 00 or by e-mail at info@bcge.ch.

Disclaimer

BCGE - Banque Cantonale de Genève published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 12:10:41 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 1 175 M 1 258 M 1 258 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 834
Free-Float 25,1%
Chart BANQUE CANTONALE DE GENÈVE SA
Duration : Period :
Banque Cantonale de Genève SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANQUE CANTONALE DE GENÈVE SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Blaise Goetschin Chief Executive Officer
Frédéric Vernet Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Manuel Leuthold Chairman
Daniel Stocco Head-Information Technology
Jean-Marc Joris Head-Operations Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANQUE CANTONALE DE GENÈVE SA3.43%1 258
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.70%392 430
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-10.83%319 933
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.8.64%256 707
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.07%190 107
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-3.14%189 014