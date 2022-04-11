Banque Cantonale de Geneve : General Assembly 2022

The health situation that has existed since 2020 continues to have an impact on the organisation of the General Assembly this year. In accordance with article 27 of Ordinance 3 COVID-19 and in order to avoid any risk, BCGE has decided to once again hold this event in digital format. Shareholders will therefore not be able to attend the General Assembly in person, but will have to exercise their voting rights exclusively through the independent representative.

The General Assembly will be filmed. However, only duly registered shareholders will be able to watch it.

Only shareholders registered in the share register before 5 pm on 13 April 2022 may participate in the General Assembly and exercise their voting rights.

Invitations and registration forms have been sent to the shareholders registered in the share register on Thursday 11 April 2022.

For further information, please do not hesitate to contact us by telephone on 058 211 21 00 or by e-mail at info@bcge.ch.