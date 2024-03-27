Originally from the canton of Aargau, Nicole Crettenand has a wealth of professional experience acquired at renowned financial institutions. She has held various positions at Lombard Odier, Zurich Invest AG and UBS, where she was in charge of institutional clients, significantly increasing the number of clients in German-speaking Switzerland. She holds a Master of Advanced Studies in Finance from the University of Zurich and a diploma from the Zurich University of Applied Sciences in Business Administration (Hochschule für Wirtschaft Zürich).

Already well-established among Geneva's pension funds, the Institutional Investors department is solid, as demonstrated by its ability to offer tailored active and index-linked mandates as well as its success in developing the Synchrony brand of investment funds and the Zurich-based subsidiary Loyal Finance AG, specialising in bond management. Nicole Crettenand will be responsible for developing relations with institutional investors in German-speaking Switzerland, who account for 80% of the national market.