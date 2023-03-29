Banque Cantonale de Geneve : Publication of the Annual Report 2022

Publication of the Annual Report 2022 Banque Cantonale de Genève will publish its Annual Report 2022 today. The report is available in electronic form on the Bank's website under Financial Reports. It can also be consulted in paper form at the Bank's head office at Quai de l'Ile. Ad hoc announcements pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The Annual Report contains information on the results of the past financial year, the Bank's development, its major projects, its governance and its policies, including those on ethical and environmental issues.



The report's main focus is on the financial results for 2022. The numbers show that the Bank's economic performance was excellent, with net profit up 40.5% to CHF 176.0 million and turnover up 8.3% to CHF 475.7 million. The Group also created 39 new positions, bringing the number of employees to 874. Furthermore, the Bank will raise its dividend by 22% (subject to the approval of the General Meeting on 2 May 2023).