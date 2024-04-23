A proven business model Manuel Leuthold, Chairman of the Board of Directors, emphasised that the Bank's broad-based business model, which is responsive to the local economy, has once again proved its worth. Thanks to extremely prudent and uncompromising risk management, necessary in view of the numerous risks faced by an institution like BCGE, the Bank's risk profile has remained stable. Manuel Leuthold also highlighted the successful transition at the head of the Executive Board between Blaise Goetschin and Nicolas Krügel, which illustrates the Bank's continuity.
"BCGE has the makings of a great bank" Nicolas Krügel, Chief Executive Officer, emphasised the importance of four key elements for the BCGE Group: a solid and diversified operating performance, achieved through a healthy balance of activities between lending and asset management; prudent liquidity management that enables the Bank to cope with normal business fluctuations as well as extreme situations; sound capitalisation of the Bank with equity of over CHF 2 billion; and high quality assets, achieved through highly diversified exposure and limited concentration risk.
Melina Dimitrakakis joins the Board of Directors Melina Dimitrakakis has been appointed a member of the Board of Directors by the State Council, replacing Michel Pasteur. Ms Dimitrakakis holds a Master's degree in Law and a Certificate in Compliance Management from the University of Geneva and is broadly knowledgeable in compliance. She began her career with the law firm Gillioz Dorsaz and then joined Union Bancaire Privée as a compliance officer. She has held various compliance manager positions with the Pictet Group, both in Europe and North America. In 2018, she founded Swiss Compliance Services.
The Bank's 31st Ordinary General Meeting is scheduled for 29 April 2025.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
BCGE - Banque Cantonale de Genève published this content on 23 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2024 16:51:13 UTC.