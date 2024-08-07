BCGE is committed to improving the banking experience of its young clients by providing them with innovative financial solutions and exclusive benefits.

The Bank is pleased to announce its new partnership with the company Jaywalker, which has developed an attractive programme for young people aged 12 to 25 who are cantonal bank clients and STU card users.

BCGE is the first cantonal bank in French-speaking Switzerland to introduce this programme, which has already been adopted by 16 Swiss-German cantonal banks.

Over the coming months, the STU card will be offered to all BCGE clients aged 12 to 25.

Discounts at a host of retailers in Geneva and throughout Switzerland.

Every purchase made with the STU card at retail partners receives cashback, paid automatically into the card user's BCGE account, helping young clients save money more easily.

Card users can take part in a number of contests to try and win prizes such as shopping vouchers, sports equipment and iPhones.

A user-friendly app : the Stu app provides a complete overview of all available offers, current contests and cashback accumulated in real time.

Jaywalker has developed this programme exclusively for Cantonal Banks, which have placed their trust in the company for 17 years.

Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting programme!