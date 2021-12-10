Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Banque Cantonale de Genève SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BCGE   CH0350494719

BANQUE CANTONALE DE GENÈVE SA

(BCGE)
  Report
Banque Cantonale de Geneve : The Versoix branch completely renovated

12/10/2021 | 03:42am EST
Mrs Jolanka Tchamkerter, Mayor of the City of Versoix and Mr Blaise Goetschin, CEO of BCGE, each gave a short speech at the inauguration, which was organised in strict compliance with the current health restrictions. It was an opportunity to remind us that human contact is crucial even in the age of virtual reality, and even more so at this very special time. BCGE plays a key role with its strong presence throughout the canton.

The new BCGE branch in Versoix was opened to the public at the beginning of December and is equipped with the latest "banktech" innovations. It combines comfort with contemporary design and state-of-the-art technology. The premises have been designed to offer high-quality banking services, which can be used either on a self-service basis or with the help of one of the 6 experienced staff members and their branch manager, Mr Martin Wintermantel.

Mrs Pierrette Jaton Klopfenstein, member of the Executive Board and Head of the Geneva Division, emphasised: "The result lives up to our mission of client proximity and our values, which are accessibility and transparency, a human and personalised service, top performance and high-quality service, authenticity and consistency". In his speech, Mr Blaise Goetschin reminded us that: "the BCGE motto "I know my banker" is still fully applicable despite the automation of our society."

Disclaimer

BCGE - Banque Cantonale de Genève published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 08:41:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 367 M 397 M 397 M
Net income 2020 105 M 114 M 114 M
Net Debt 2020 2 028 M 2 194 M 2 194 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
Yield 2020 2,36%
Capitalization 1 175 M 1 269 M 1 271 M
EV / Sales 2019 10,2x
EV / Sales 2020 8,62x
Nbr of Employees 824
Free-Float 25,1%
Chart BANQUE CANTONALE DE GENÈVE SA
Duration : Period :
Banque Cantonale de Genève SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANQUE CANTONALE DE GENÈVE SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Blaise Goetschin Chief Executive Officer
Frédéric Vernet Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Manuel Leuthold Chairman
Daniel Stocco Head-Information Technology
Jean-Marc Joris Head-Operations Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANQUE CANTONALE DE GENÈVE SA4.40%1 269
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.28%474 202
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION46.78%364 110
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.31%245 207
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.18.41%211 014
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY64.65%198 126