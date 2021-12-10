Banque Cantonale de Geneve : The Versoix branch completely renovated

Mrs Jolanka Tchamkerter, Mayor of the City of Versoix and Mr Blaise Goetschin, CEO of BCGE, each gave a short speech at the inauguration, which was organised in strict compliance with the current health restrictions. It was an opportunity to remind us that human contact is crucial even in the age of virtual reality, and even more so at this very special time. BCGE plays a key role with its strong presence throughout the canton.

The new BCGE branch in Versoix was opened to the public at the beginning of December and is equipped with the latest "banktech" innovations. It combines comfort with contemporary design and state-of-the-art technology. The premises have been designed to offer high-quality banking services, which can be used either on a self-service basis or with the help of one of the 6 experienced staff members and their branch manager, Mr Martin Wintermantel.

Mrs Pierrette Jaton Klopfenstein, member of the Executive Board and Head of the Geneva Division, emphasised: "The result lives up to our mission of client proximity and our values, which are accessibility and transparency, a human and personalised service, top performance and high-quality service, authenticity and consistency". In his speech, Mr Blaise Goetschin reminded us that: "the BCGE motto "I know my banker" is still fully applicable despite the automation of our society."