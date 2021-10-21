Log in
Banque Cantonale de Geneve : The new BCGE Mobile Netbanking application is available for all Netbanking users!

10/21/2021 | 10:24am EDT
Don't wait any longer! Go to Apple Store and Google Play to download it.

If you are already using the BCGE Mobile Netbanking app: update your mobile application and discover its new design and new features, including the possibility to input foreign payments. Nothing will change in your settings.

If you are not yet using the BCGE Mobile Netbanking application: download it and follow the instructions.

Disclaimer

BCGE - Banque Cantonale de Genève published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 14:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 367 M 400 M 400 M
Net income 2020 105 M 114 M 114 M
Net Debt 2020 2 028 M 2 210 M 2 210 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
Yield 2020 2,36%
Capitalization 1 161 M 1 262 M 1 265 M
EV / Sales 2019 10,2x
EV / Sales 2020 8,62x
Nbr of Employees 824
Free-Float 25,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Blaise Goetschin Chief Executive Officer
Frédéric Vernet Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Manuel Leuthold Chairman
Daniel Stocco Head-Information Technology
Jean-Marc Joris Head-Operations Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANQUE CANTONALE DE GENÈVE SA3.14%1 262
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.32.66%504 883
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION55.36%388 080
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.32%246 886
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.19.23%207 407
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY66.20%200 486