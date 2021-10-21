Banque Cantonale de Geneve : The new BCGE Mobile Netbanking application is available for all Netbanking users!

Don't wait any longer! Go to Apple Store and Google Play to download it.
If you are already using the BCGE Mobile Netbanking app: update your mobile application and discover its new design and new features, including the possibility to input foreign payments. Nothing will change in your settings.
If you are not yet using the BCGE Mobile Netbanking application: download it and follow the instructions.
Disclaimer
