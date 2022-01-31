Log in
    BCGE   CH0350494719

BANQUE CANTONALE DE GENÈVE SA

(BCGE)
Exports and imports: how can financing be secured?

01/31/2022 | 04:49am EST
Interview with Nicolas Défago, financial adviser and expert in import-export financing at Banque Cantonale de Genève. Why is it important to consult an expert when it comes to international transactions?

Buying or selling goods across national borders is a complex business. The issue of trust between the parties is key. It is also essential for the company to be aware of the various possibilities for securing and facilitating the flow of goods and payments. After analysing the business partners and banks involved, the country-specific risks and the structure of a transaction, an experienced expert can offer the suitable solution to the entrepreneur: documentary credits and collections, bank guarantees, forward exchange transactions or even insurance solutions.

What are the key criteria for the success of this type of operation?

Entrepreneurs throughout Switzerland can rely on the bank's extensive knowledge of markets and sectors. In addition, the bank will be very flexible in finding the right solution for every company.

What are the requirements in this highly competitive field?

Reactivity and speed of response, for example in the confirmation of letters of credit, are important assets in a field of activity characterised by time pressure. To achieve this objective, BCGE offers companies tailor-made solutions with direct access to a personal adviser.

What about the risks involved in selling and buying goods internationally?

Banque Cantonale de Genève has been active in this field for more than 20 years. It works closely with 400 banking institutions in 50 countries and regularly reviews its contacts. This strategy provides companies with additional assurances in terms of risk control. Over the years, we have been able to build up a recognised niche expertise that is highly valued and represents a significant competitive advantage.

ImeXbking by BCGE offers companies a range of optimisation solutions to help them expand internationally with a wide range of financial products to finance and protect their activities.

Disclaimer

BCGE - Banque Cantonale de Genève published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 09:48:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
