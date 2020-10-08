Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Banque Cantonale Vaudoise    BCVN   CH0531751755

BANQUE CANTONALE VAUDOISE

(BCVN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise : 08 October 2020 -  Ethos and BCV to pool their expertise in sustainable finance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 01:05am EDT

Ethos Foundation, which specializes in socially responsible investing (SRI), and BCV, Switzerland's fifth-largest universal bank, have entered into a long-term strategic partnership through which they will offer sustainable investment products. In the first phase, six Ethos funds will be managed by BCV's Asset Management department.

Geneva/Lausanne, 8 October 2020 - In this partnership, Ethos will analyze the companies in the funds based on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria, applying a methodology and skills developed over more than 20 years. In addition, Ethos will exercise voting rights at shareholders' meetings in accordance with its own guidelines and engage in dialogue with companies in its funds in order to encourage them to improve their ESG practices.

BCV's Asset Management teams will contribute their expertise in financial analysis and portfolio management to the partnership. The Bank will also actively promote Ethos funds by listing them in its product offering and including them in the asset management agreements and portfolios that it manages for its clients. At the same time, some BCV products - mainly bond funds - will incorporate Ethos' ESG analyses and criteria.

Ethos CEO Vincent Kaufmann said, 'With BCV, we can count on a partner with deep roots in Switzerland, one that's close to its clients and, above all, one that recognizes the importance of ESG investing. We have also found a partner that shares our desire to offer Ethos funds to as many institutional and retail investors as possible.'

'Ethos plays a leading role in SRI in Switzerland,' said Stefan Bichsel, the head of BCV's Asset Management and Trading Division and member of the Executive Board. 'For BCV, this partnership is another step towards incorporating ESG criteria into all our products and will strengthen our SRI strategy going forward.' BCV CEO Pascal Kiener added, 'This partnership makes perfect sense for BCV, given both our mission and the corporate social responsibility strategy that we have been applying through the years.'

Ethos and BCV will work together closely in order to strengthen this partnership over the coming years and create a new center of expertise in sustainable finance in Switzerland. In the first phase, six Ethos funds - three equity funds, two bond funds, and one asset allocation fund - will be held with BCV, managed by BCV Asset Management, and administered by Gérifonds, the BCV Group subsidiary in charge of fund administration. These changes must still be approved by the relevant authorities, and the exact timeline will be finalized accordingly.

Contacts

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (BCV)

Daniel Herrera, Communications Director
Tel.: +41 21 212 28 61
Email: daniel.herrera@bcv.ch

Gregory Duong, Investor Relations
Tel.: +41 21 212 20 71
Email: gregory.duong@bcv.ch

Ethos

Sébastien Dubas, Communication Manager
Tel.: +41 22 716 15 55
Email: communication@ethosfund.ch

This press release is being issued outside the trading hours of the SIX Swiss Exchange in order to comply with the principles of ad hoc disclosure pursuant to the SIX listing rules.

The above text is a translation of the original French document; only the French text is authoritative.

Disclaimer

BCV - Banque Cantonale Vaudoise published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 05:04:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BANQUE CANTONALE VAUDOISE
01:05aBANQUE CANTONALE VAUDOISE : 08 October 2020 -  Ethos and BCV to pool their exper..
PU
08/20GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Alibaba, AIA Group, The Estée Lauder
08/17BANQUE CANTONALE VAUDOISE : half-yearly earnings release
05/28BANQUE CANTONALE VAUDOISE : SPLIT: 10 of 1
FA
05/25BANQUE CANTONALE VAUDOISE : 24 May 2020 -   BCV to carry out 10-for-1 split; sha..
PU
05/05BANQUE CANTONALE VAUDOISE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/05BANQUE CANTONALE VAUDOISE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/30BANQUE CANTONALE VAUDOISE : 30 April 2020 -  All resolutions approved at BCV's a..
PU
04/21Swiss business relief scheme during coronavirus attracts international intere..
RE
03/30BANQUE CANTONALE VAUDOISE : 30 March 2020 - 2019 Annual Report
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 947 M 1 032 M 1 032 M
Net income 2020 324 M 354 M 354 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 24,7x
Yield 2020 3,96%
Capitalization 7 809 M 8 519 M 8 514 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 8,25x
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,04x
Nbr of Employees 1 896
Free-Float 32,5%
Chart BANQUE CANTONALE VAUDOISE
Duration : Period :
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANQUE CANTONALE VAUDOISE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 70,00 CHF
Last Close Price 91,00 CHF
Spread / Highest target -23,1%
Spread / Average Target -23,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Kiener Chief Executive Officer
Jacques de Watteville Chairman
Thomas W. Paulsen Chief Financial Officer, Head-Finance & Risks
Serge Messin Head-Information Technology Development
D. Papeil Head-Information Technology Systems Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANQUE CANTONALE VAUDOISE15.19%8 519
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.68%298 726
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-32.83%240 036
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.36%211 144
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-25.56%163 176
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-4.20%131 612
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group