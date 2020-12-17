Log in
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

BANQUE CANTONALE VAUDOISE

(BCVN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise : 17 December 2020 -  Ethos Swiss Sustainable Equities fund launched successfully

12/17/2020 | 06:07am EST
On 19 November, Ethos and BCV took the first step under their new partnership with the launch of the Ethos Swiss Sustainable Equities investment fund. This fund, intended for both private and institutional investors, draws on the two partners' experience in ESG investing and portfolio construction. It currently has CHF 160m in assets under management.

In this partnership, Ethos analyses companies based on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria, applying a methodology and skills developed over more than 20 years. In addition, Ethos exercises the fund's voting rights at shareholders' meetings in accordance with its own guidelines and engages in dialogue with the companies in order to encourage them to improve their ESG practices. BCV's Asset Management department builds the portfolio taking Ethos' ratings into account, and conducts financial and risk analyses.

Center of expertise in sustainable finance

Under the partnership, which was announced on 8 October, the assets of five other Ethos funds - two equity funds, two bond funds, and one asset allocation fund - will be transferred to BCV by the end of March 2021. These changes are pending approval by the relevant authorities, and the exact timeline is currently being finalised. These funds will be managed in the same manner as the Ethos Swiss Sustainable Equities fund: Ethos will carry out non-financial assessments of companies, exercise voting rights, and maintain a dialogue with the companies, while BCV's Asset Management team will contribute its expertise in financial analysis and portfolio management.

BCV will actively promote Ethos' funds and include them in the asset management agreements and portfolios that it manages for its clients. In parallel, specific BCV products - mainly bond funds - will incorporate Ethos' ESG analyses and criteria. Ethos and BCV will work together closely in order to strengthen this partnership over the coming years and create a new center of expertise in sustainable finance in Switzerland.

BCV - Banque Cantonale Vaudoise published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

Financials
Sales 2020 947 M 1 072 M 1 072 M
Net income 2020 324 M 367 M 367 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 25,7x
Yield 2020 3,80%
Capitalization 8 127 M 9 171 M 9 207 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 8,58x
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,36x
Nbr of Employees 1 896
Free-Float 32,5%
Chart BANQUE CANTONALE VAUDOISE
Duration : Period :
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANQUE CANTONALE VAUDOISE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 70,00 CHF
Last Close Price 94,70 CHF
Spread / Highest target -26,1%
Spread / Average Target -26,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Kiener Chief Executive Officer
Jacques de Watteville Chairman
Thomas W. Paulsen Chief Financial Officer, Head-Finance & Risks
Serge Messin Head-Information Technology Development
D. Papeil Head-Information Technology Systems Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANQUE CANTONALE VAUDOISE19.87%9 171
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-13.69%367 827
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.17%258 640
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.68%248 451
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.56%187 773
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.17.24%168 061
