Banque Cantonale Vaudoise : BCV's 2022 Annual Report and 2022 Sustainability Report are now available

The 2022 Annual Report contains the financial statements of BCV Group and the Group's parent company at 31 December 2022. It also provides management discussion and analysis of BCV's activities as a whole and by business sector, as well as a review of the economic environment. Other useful information for investors is provided in the risk management and corporate governance chapters.

rn

rn"}}" id="text-65e47c3b0f" class="cmp-text">

The 2022 Annual Report contains the financial statements of BCV Group and the Group's parent company at 31 December 2022. It also provides management discussion and analysis of BCV's activities as a whole and by business sector, as well as a review of the economic environment. Other useful information for investors is provided in the risk management and corporate governance chapters.

