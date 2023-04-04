Banque Cantonale Vaudoise : BCV's 2022 Annual Report and 2022 Sustainability Report are now available
04/04/2023 | 04:07am EDT
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The 2022 Annual Report contains the financial statements of BCV Group and the Group's parent company at 31 December 2022. It also provides management discussion and analysis of BCV's activities as a whole and by business sector, as well as a review of the economic environment. Other useful information for investors is provided in the risk management and corporate governance chapters.
The Sustainability Report provides a detailed look at how BCV builds sustainability into its operations. It offers a broad, transparent view of what the Bank is doing to promote economic, social, and environmental sustainability and presents the Bank's main contributions to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The report is drawn up in line with the Global Reporting Initiative Standards, which are the worldwide reference for reporting on sustainable development issues.
Download the 2022 Sustainability Report
rn(in French - English version available in May 2023)
