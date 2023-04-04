Advanced search
    BCVN   CH0531751755

BANQUE CANTONALE VAUDOISE

(BCVN)
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise : BCV's 2022 Annual Report and 2022 Sustainability Report are now available

04/04/2023 | 04:07am EDT
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The 2022 Annual Report contains the financial statements of BCV Group and the Group's parent company at 31 December 2022. It also provides management discussion and analysis of BCV's activities as a whole and by business sector, as well as a review of the economic environment. Other useful information for investors is provided in the risk management and corporate governance chapters.
The 2022 Annual Report contains the financial statements of BCV Group and the Group's parent company at 31 December 2022. It also provides management discussion and analysis of BCV's activities as a whole and by business sector, as well as a review of the economic environment. Other useful information for investors is provided in the risk management and corporate governance chapters.

Download the 2022 Annual Report

Download the 2022 Annual Report

The Sustainability Report provides a detailed look at how BCV builds sustainability into its operations. It offers a broad, transparent view of what the Bank is doing to promote economic, social, and environmental sustainability and presents the Bank's main contributions to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The report is drawn up in line with the Global Reporting Initiative Standards, which are the worldwide reference for reporting on sustainable development issues.
The Sustainability Report provides a detailed look at how BCV builds sustainability into its operations. It offers a broad, transparent view of what the Bank is doing to promote economic, social, and environmental sustainability and presents the Bank's main contributions to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The report is drawn up in line with the Global Reporting Initiative Standards, which are the worldwide reference for reporting on sustainable development issues.

Download the 2022 Sustainability Report
(in French - English version available in May 2023)

Download the 2022 Sustainability Report
(in French - English version available in May 2023)

Contacts:

Daniel Herrera, Communications Director
Tel.: +41 21 212 28 61
Email: daniel.herrera@bcv.ch

Gregory Duong, Investor Relations
Tel.: +41 21 212 20 71
Email: gregory.duong@bcv.ch

Contacts:

Daniel Herrera, Communications Director
Tel.: +41 21 212 28 61
Email: daniel.herrera@bcv.ch

Gregory Duong, Investor Relations
Tel.: +41 21 212 20 71
Email: gregory.duong@bcv.ch

Disclaimer

BCV - Banque Cantonale Vaudoise published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 08:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
