Basel III − Pillar 3 3

1. OBJECTIVE AND SCOPE OF THIS REPORT

The objective of this report is to provide in-depth information on risk management at BCV Group to investors, analysts, ratings agencies and supervisory bodies. In particular, it describes the Bank's capital adequacy, its risk-assessment methods and the level of risk taken at BCV. This document was prepared in accordance with the Pillar 3 disclosure requirements set forth under the Basel III Accord (DIS Chapter), together with Circular 2016/1 «Disclosure - banks» published by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA).1

1.1 Disclosure policy

For ease of access, this report is available in the investor relations section of BCV's website. It has been updated on a half-yearly basis ever since BCV became subject to Basel II on 1 January 2009. It is published within two months following the end of the first half of the financial year and within four months following the end of the financial year, in accordance with Swiss regulations (FINMA Circular 2016/1, margin number 40).

This version of the report corresponds to the closing of accounts on 30 June 2023.2 The description of the Bank's governance, methods, and processes reflects the situation at 30 June 2023; subsequent changes are not included.

The Bank's external auditor verifies, as a general rule every three years, compliance with financial disclosure requirements based on FINMA Circular 2013/3 "Auditing," and states its opinion in its detailed audit report. The data contained in the Bank's Pillar 3 reports are calculated in accordance with the Basel III Accord regulatory capital requirements. This calculation process was audited during FINMA's IRB approval process and is subject to oversight as part of the regulatory supervision process. Furthermore, BCV's Internal Audit Department periodically reviews the process for calculating capital requirements (Basel III Accord, Chapter CRE36.60).

The appendix to this report contains information that is useful for understanding this document, including a description of business segments and a list of abbreviations.

The figures contained in the tables have each been properly rounded depending on the number of significant digits used for the table; this may result in discrepancies between listed column and row totals and the sum of individual column or row items.

1.2 Scope

The parent company within BCV Group is Banque Cantonale Vaudoise, a corporation organized under public law with its headquarters in Lausanne. The parent company has a branch in Guernsey.

The companies that the Group is required to include in its regulatory reporting include companies over which BCV has control and companies in which it has significant influence over operations. These companies are fully consolidated. Significant influence is generally recognized by the Bank when it makes a profit from or bears the risks of a company's operations.

Companies in which BCV has significant influence but no outright control (holdings of 20%-50%) are accounted for using the equity method.

1The correspondence between the tables in this Pillar 3 report and those in the Basel III Accord is given in the Appendix (Section 8.3.1).

2End-June figures are taken from BCV's interim financial statements, which are not audited by an independent auditor.