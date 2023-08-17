Macro-economic and geopolitical uncertainty remained high during the first half of the year, while central banks continued to tighten their monetary policies to bring down inflation. That included a string of policy rate hikes in a relatively short time span. In the US, the sharp rise in rates created problems for a number of regional banks and stoked fears about the global financial system. Here in Switzerland, Credit Suisse experienced massive customer withdrawals and was ultimately taken over by UBS.

BCV was not impacted by this turmoil - another example of our long-recognized stability. The rate hikes, after an extended period of negative interest rates, underpinned our record half-year results. Mortgage lending expanded by 2% to CHF 31.2bn despite the softening real-estate market. Other loans declined 2% to CHF 6.1bn, reflecting Covid-19 loan reimbursements and lower Trade Finance activity. Customer deposits were down 2% overall from end-2022 to CHF 37.5bn, with deposits from individuals and SMEs expanding by 1% and deposits from large corporates and institutionals down 5%. With interest rates now positive, customer assets on our balance sheet are once again adding to the Bank's top line. Total revenues came in at CHF 582m, up 11% year on year. Operating profit rose 22% to CHF 276m, with expenses well under control despite inflation. Net profit climbed 22% to CHF 240m - the best half-year earnings in BCV's history, excluding one-off items.

These solid numbers show once again that our strategy is sound. We take a long-term strategic approach, in line with the principles of economic sustainability. Of course, the issue of sustainability also extends to the environment, and BCV has a long track record in that area as well: we've been calculating our carbon footprint since 2012 and have set a target to reduce our CO2 emissions by 35% from 2019 levels by 2030. We'll continue to actively develop our climate strategy, most notably to remain in step with the targets set by the Swiss federal government and the Canton of Vaud. More information on these commitments and many others can be found in the 2022 Sustainability Report, which was prepared in accordance with the 2021 Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) norms and published in the spring. We will keep evolving this report in order to comply with the new non- financial reporting obligations under Swiss law. As part of this process, we will submit our 2023 Sustainability Report for approval by our shareholders at the next Annual Shareholders' Meeting on 25 April 2024, along with our annual report and financial statements.