Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Morocco
  4. Casablanca Stock Exchange
  5. Banque Centrale Populaire
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BCP   MA0000011884

BANQUE CENTRALE POPULAIRE

(BCP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Casablanca Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-26
255.00 MAD    0.00%
10:11aBCP : Payment of dividend
PU
05/18Banque Centrale Populaire Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
03/16Banque Centrale Populaire Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BCP : Payment of dividend

06/28/2022 | 10:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ENR.GOFIM.551.1

Date: 28/06/2022

Notice N° AV-2022-071

(Only the french version prevails)

Event

Payment of dividends

Involved Instrument(s)

BCP

- NOTICE SUBJECT

Payment of dividend by "BCP"

- REFERENCES

-In accordance with the Royal Decree (Dahir) N°1-16-151 of 21st Dhou al Qi`da 1437 (25th August, 2016), relating to the law N°19-14 on the Stock Exchange, Brokerage Firms and Financial Advisors, namely sections 5 and 6 ;

-Given the provisions of the Stock Exchange's General Regulation, approved by Annex of the Ministerial Order N°2208-19 of the 29th Chaoual 1440 (July 3rd, 2019),

namely sections 4.1.9, 4.1.10 and 4.3.6 ;

  • Taking into consideration the decision of the "BCP" general meeting held on 24/06/2022, and in particular the resolution concerning dividends ;
  • Characteristics of the operation

The characteristics of "BCP" dividend payment process are as follows:

Year

2021

Ticker

BCP

Ordinary dividend (MAD)

8,50

Exceptional dividend (MAD)

--

Total gross dividend (MAD)

8,50

Ex-dividend date

13/07/2022

Dividend Payment date

22/07/2022

Centralising agent

BCP Securities Services

1

ENR.GOFIM.551.1

Date: 28/06/2022

- Clearing and adjustment

On the ex-dividend date, the Casablanca Stock Exchange will:

  • Clear the order book for the instrument.
  • Adjust the reference price for the instrument according to the following formula: adjusted reference price = last trading price or adjusted price - the gross dividend amount.

2

Disclaimer

Banque Centrale Populaire SA published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 14:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANQUE CENTRALE POPULAIRE
10:11aBCP : Payment of dividend
PU
05/18Banque Centrale Populaire Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31..
CI
03/16Banque Centrale Populaire Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31,..
CI
2021Banque Centrale Populaire Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September ..
CI
2021Banque Centrale Populaire Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 202..
CI
2021Banque Centrale Populaire Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31,..
CI
2020BANQUE CENTRALE POPULAIRE : BICEC Takeover - New Management Releases Strategic Development..
AQ
2020BANQUE CENTRALE POPULAIRE : EBRD and BCP support small businesses in Morocco
AQ
2019Banque Centrale Populaire acquired 71% stake in Banque Malgache De L'Ocean Indien S.A. ..
CI
2019Banque Centrale Populaire acquired Banque Commerciale Internationale Sa from Groupe BPC..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 20 652 M 2 056 M 2 056 M
Net income 2022 3 053 M 304 M 304 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,6x
Yield 2022 3,14%
Capitalization 51 812 M 5 158 M 5 158 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,51x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 2 663
Free-Float 23,8%
Chart BANQUE CENTRALE POPULAIRE
Duration : Period :
Banque Centrale Populaire Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANQUE CENTRALE POPULAIRE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 255,00 MAD
Average target price 285,50 MAD
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mohamed Karim Mounir Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ghizlane Bouzoubaa Head-Finance, Strategy Cluster & Performance
Adriano Arietti Independent Director
Alberto Rossetti Independent Director
Zineb Abbad el Andaloussi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANQUE CENTRALE POPULAIRE-9.24%5 167
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.58%155 047
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.8.04%70 789
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK0.68%62 120
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.1.68%59 596
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-0.94%50 083