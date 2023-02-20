Egypt court to rule soon in case over Intesa's local unit - sources

*
Top court upheld law that dismisses privatisation
challenges
*
Egyptian govt under pressure to raise cash
*
Decision could pave way for sale of remaining AlexBank
stake
CAIRO/MILAN, Feb 20 (Reuters) - An Egyptian court will
rule shortly on a case centred on the 2006 sale of AlexBank to
Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo, two source said, potentially
paving the way for the cash-strapped government to sell its
remaining 20% stake in the lender.
Egypt is seeking to raise cash after its financial markets
suffered heavy foreign investment outflows in the wake of the
Ukraine war, throwing the economy into crisis.
It recently announced the sale of government stakes in 32
companies, including three banks, Banque du Caire, United Bank
of Egypt and Arab African International Bank.
It did not mention AlexBank, though a sale of its remaining
stake to Intesa is a possibility, one of the sources said.
In a major privatisation deal, Egypt in 2006 sold 80% of
AlexBank for $1.6 billion to Sanpaolo IMI, which the following
year merged with Banca Intesa to create what is now Italy's
largest banking group.
The sale was challenged in court by activist group, the
Egyptian Centre for Transparency, local media reported. But
Egypt in 2014 passed a law that prevented any party other than
those involved in a transaction from challenging sales or
investment contracts signed by the state.
Egypt's constitutional court in mid-January ruled to uphold
that law rejecting a challenge brought against it.
A number of cases, including that centred around the sale of
AlexBank, had been put on hold pending the decision on the law.
A court ruling on AlexBank is now expected in the coming
days, the sources familiar with the case said, with one of them
adding a decision may come as early as Feb. 25.
A legal source separately said the constitutional court's
decision would likely lead to any challenge about the
privatisation being dismissed.
With its 175 branches and 1.6 million customers, AlexBank is
one of Egypt's main private sector banks.
Intesa Sanpaolo owns 80% of the lender, after buying back in
2020 a 9.75% stake it had sold to International Finance
Corporation in 2009, in a deal whose value the local press at
the time put at $161.8 million.
(Reporting by Patrick Werr in Cairo and Valentina Za in Milan;
Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)