Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Banque nationale de Belgique
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNB   BE0003008019

BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE

(BNB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  04:00 2022-12-09 am EST
686.00 EUR   +1.18%
04:13aBanque Nationale De Belgique : Belgian economic activity is expected to contract marginally by 0.1% in the fourth quarter of 2022
PU
12/08Banque Nationale De Belgique : Is Brussels a performing, competitive and attractive European metropolitan region?
PU
12/07Banque Nationale De Belgique : Market notice by the National Bank of Belgiu
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banque nationale de Belgique : Belgian economic activity is expected to contract marginally by 0.1% in the fourth quarter of 2022

12/09/2022 | 04:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Belgian real GDP grew by 0.2% in the third quarter of 2022. While this constitutes a clear slowdown compared to the second quarter, it is clearly better than the NAI's initial flash estimate of -0.1% and our own estimate of -0.2% in the previous Business Cycle Monitor.

GDP benefitted in particular from an unexpected expansion in household consumption and services, even though consumer confidence remains near a record low. Current indicators point to a stagnation in household consumption in the fourth quarter of 2022, although it is likely to pick up beyond the near term as price pressures soften and indexation mechanisms push up nominal incomes.

Even more than in previous quarters, escalating production costs and an uncertain economic outlook led to a contraction in business investment in the third quarter. Business sentiment and demand expectations remain at low levels, although some improvement was seen in the latest data. Overall, we expect business investment to decline again in the fourth quarter. Housing investment is expected to edge further down, as well.

Government consumption should grow very moderately in the fourth quarter, while the roll-out of investment plans is expected to lead to positive growth in public investment. The contribution of net exports to growth should once again be negative in the fourth quarter, as export growth is likely to underperform import growth.

The NBB nowcasting model BREL currently estimates quarterly growth in the fourth quarter at around -0.1%, while the R2D2 model is clearly more optimistic, predicting a growth rate of 1.0%. It should be noted that the estimates provided by these nowcasting models remain highly uncertain as the massive shocks experienced since the start of the COVID-19 crisis constitute a challenge for the estimation of standard time series models.

All in all, we currently expect economic activity to contract by 0.1% in the fourth quarter. This is below the median estimate of the one-indicator models and in line with the estimate of the most downbeat of our two nowcasting models. It should again be stressed that the uncertainty of this nowcast is high. Indeed, given the recent positive surprises in terms of household consumption and the labour market, a more positive outcome is definitely possible. The balance of risks appears to be on the upside.

Attachments

Disclaimer

National Bank of Belgium published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2022 09:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE
04:13aBanque Nationale De Belgique : Belgian economic activity is expected to contract marginall..
PU
12/08Banque Nationale De Belgique : Is Brussels a performing, competitive and attractive Europe..
PU
12/07Banque Nationale De Belgique : Market notice by the National Bank of Belgiu
PU
12/06Banque Nationale De Belgique : National Bank to discontinue the exchange of Ukrainian hryv..
PU
12/05Banque Nationale De Belgique : How innovation helps drive the Belgian economy
PU
12/01Banque Nationale De Belgique : Eight Belgian Banks Redesignated as ‘Systemically Imp..
PU
11/24Banque Nationale De Belgique : How sustainable are the finances of the federal government,..
PU
11/17Banque Nationale De Belgique : The challenge of corporate taxation in a globalised economy
PU
11/16Banque Nationale De Belgique : Are we entering an era of deglobalisation?
PU
10/27Triennial Survey On The Foreign Exch : results for Belgiu
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 863 M - -
Net income 2021 355 M - -
Net cash 2021 7 218 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1,86x
Yield 2021 8,37%
Capitalization 271 M 286 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -5,83x
EV / Sales 2021 -7,60x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE
Duration : Period :
Banque nationale de Belgique Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alec Schotte Head-Finance & Strategy
An Swalens Head-Information Technology
L. Aucremanne Head-Economics & Research
L. Delaisse Head-IT Infrastructure & Operations
Jean Hilgers Treasurer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE-58.91%286
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.96%389 764
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.08%260 248
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.73%209 262
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.53%162 251
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.78%153 226