  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Banque nationale de Belgique
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNB   BE0003008019

BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE

(BNB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  04:09:39 2023-03-09 am EST
624.00 EUR   -0.64%
04:12aBanque Nationale De Belgique : Belgian economic activity is expected to expand by 0.4 % in the first quarter of 2023
PU
02/24Banque Nationale De Belgique : The war in Ukraine is also the National Bank's concern
PU
01/11Banque Nationale De Belgique : The Impact of the Low-Carbon Transition on Financial Markets
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banque nationale de Belgique : Belgian economic activity is expected to expand by 0.4 % in the first quarter of 2023

03/09/2023 | 04:12am EST
Belgian real GDP grew by 0.1 % in the fourth quarter of 2022. While this constitutes a clear slowdown compared to the third quarter, it is in line with the NAI's January flash estimate and somewhat above our estimate in the previous Business Cycle Monitor.

GDP growth benefited in particular from the remarkable expansion of household consumption. All indications are that such consumption will pick up further in the first quarter of 2023. Confidence indicators, for example, improved markedly. Moreover, inflationary pressures have eased somewhat on the back of falling energy prices, while nominal incomes of many households have just increased sharply due to the lag inherent to the indexation mechanisms.

According to current statistics, business investment posted unexpected growth in the fourth quarter of 2022, despite rising (wage) costs and the uncertain economic outlook. Business sentiment and demand expectations have improved in recent months but remain at relatively low levels. All in all, we expect business investment growth to come in close to zero in the current quarter. Housing investment is expected to continue to decline.

Government consumption should grow very moderately in the first quarter of 2023, while the roll-out of investment plans should now lead to positive growth in government investment. The contribution of net exports to growth should be broadly constant in the first quarter, while a more gradual drawdown of stocks than in the previous quarter should detract less from GDP growth.

The NBB's "BREL" nowcasting model currently estimates growth in the first quarter at around 0.4 %, while the "R2D2" model is clearly much more optimistic, predicting a growth rate of 1.3 %. It should be noted that these nowcasts are subject to substantial uncertainty as the massive shocks since the start of the COVID-19 crisis constitute a challenge for the estimation of standard time-series models.

All in all, we currently expect economic activity to expand by 0.4 % in the first quarter of 2023. This is slightly below the median predictions of the one-indicator models and in line with the most downbeat of the two nowcasts. It should again be stressed that the uncertainty of this nowcast is high. The balance of risks appears to be broadly neutral.

Attachments

Disclaimer

National Bank of Belgium published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 09:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials ()
Sales 2021 863 M - -
Net income 2021 355 M - -
Net cash 2021 7 218 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1,86x
Yield 2021 8,37%
Capitalization 251 M 265 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -5,83x
EV / Sales 2021 -7,60x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE
Duration : Period :
Banque nationale de Belgique Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alec Schotte Head-Finance & Strategy
An Swalens Head-Information Technology
L. Aucremanne Head-Economics & Research
L. Delaisse Head-IT Infrastructure & Operations
Jean Hilgers Treasurer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE-7.92%265
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.37%405 594
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-1.69%260 605
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.99%216 379
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY7.65%166 323
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.45%161 526