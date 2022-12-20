Advanced search
    BNB   BE0003008019

BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE

(BNB)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  06:19 2022-12-20 am EST
658.00 EUR   -1.79%
Banque nationale de Belgique : Belgians paying more and more by card and are dissatisfied with the dearth of ATMs

12/20/2022 | 05:57am EST
Belgians continue to find it important to be able to pay with cash. Of those surveyed, 31% feel that cash payments are important and 33% "fairly" important. Only the Austrians, Germans, Cypriots and Irish attach even more importance to being able to pay with cash. This does not mean, however, that people find cash user-friendly, as barely 19% prefer a well-stocked wallet to a bank card.

In fact, the average Belgian wallet contains around €97 euros in notes and coins at the start of the day. The closure of many bank branches in recent years and the disappearance of cash machines (ATMs) are clearly a source of frustration. Nowhere else in Europe is the lack of availability of cash complained of as much as in Belgium or is the number of complaints rising so rapidly. According to the survey, 46% of the EU population has no problem obtaining cash through ATMs or bank branches while 40% finds it fairly easy to do so. Needless to say, this opinion is not shared in Belgium: 27% of respondents indicated that they find it difficult to get their hands on cash, an increase of 12%. In the rest of the Eurosystem, only 9% of respondents on average complained of this fact and, with the exception of the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Spain, there was no significant increase in the number of complaints compared to the 2019 survey.

Disclaimer

National Bank of Belgium published this content on 20 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2022 10:56:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE
05:57aBanque Nationale De Belgique : Belgians paying more and more by card and are dissatisfied ..
PU
12/19Banque Nationale De Belgique : Economic projections for Belgium – Autumn 2022
PU
12/16Banque Nationale De Belgique : National Bank maintains countercyclical capital buffer for ..
PU
12/09Banque Nationale De Belgique : Belgian economic activity is expected to contract marginall..
PU
12/08Banque Nationale De Belgique : Is Brussels a performing, competitive and attractive Europe..
PU
12/07Banque Nationale De Belgique : Market notice by the National Bank of Belgiu
PU
12/06Banque Nationale De Belgique : National Bank to discontinue the exchange of Ukrainian hryv..
PU
12/05Banque Nationale De Belgique : How innovation helps drive the Belgian economy
PU
12/01Banque Nationale De Belgique : Eight Belgian Banks Redesignated as ‘Systemically Imp..
PU
11/24Banque Nationale De Belgique : How sustainable are the finances of the federal government,..
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 863 M - -
Net income 2021 355 M - -
Net cash 2021 7 218 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1,86x
Yield 2021 8,37%
Capitalization 268 M 284 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -5,83x
EV / Sales 2021 -7,60x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 50,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alec Schotte Head-Finance & Strategy
An Swalens Head-Information Technology
L. Aucremanne Head-Economics & Research
L. Delaisse Head-IT Infrastructure & Operations
Jean Hilgers Treasurer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE-59.39%284
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-18.35%381 493
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.94%257 199
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.64%206 980
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-12.84%159 355
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.07%151 082