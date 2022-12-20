Banque nationale de Belgique : Belgians paying more and more by card and are dissatisfied with the dearth of ATMs

Belgians continue to find it important to be able to pay with cash. Of those surveyed, 31% feel that cash payments are important and 33% "fairly" important. Only the Austrians, Germans, Cypriots and Irish attach even more importance to being able to pay with cash. This does not mean, however, that people find cash user-friendly, as barely 19% prefer a well-stocked wallet to a bank card.

In fact, the average Belgian wallet contains around €97 euros in notes and coins at the start of the day. The closure of many bank branches in recent years and the disappearance of cash machines (ATMs) are clearly a source of frustration. Nowhere else in Europe is the lack of availability of cash complained of as much as in Belgium or is the number of complaints rising so rapidly. According to the survey, 46% of the EU population has no problem obtaining cash through ATMs or bank branches while 40% finds it fairly easy to do so. Needless to say, this opinion is not shared in Belgium: 27% of respondents indicated that they find it difficult to get their hands on cash, an increase of 12%. In the rest of the Eurosystem, only 9% of respondents on average complained of this fact and, with the exception of the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Spain, there was no significant increase in the number of complaints compared to the 2019 survey.