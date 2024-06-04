National Bank of Belgium is Belgium's central bank. Its activity essentially revolves around 5 sectors: - implementing of the European monetary policy: studies and statistical analyses, management of relations with credit institutions through monetary instruments, management of exchange reserves, etc.; - management of payment and liquidation systems, production and introduction into circulation of fiduciary currency, organization and management of inter-bank payment systems and a security payment system, centralized processing of bills of exchange, etc.; - monitoring of payment systems: development of controls, monitoring of security payment and liquidation systems, participation in the work carried out to stabilize the monetary system and international finances, management of a compensation fund for clients of bankrupt investment companies and credit institution; - services for the State: centralization of State revenues and running costs, daily management of Government stocks in order to ensure the liquidity of State loans, etc.; - distribution of economic and financial information.

