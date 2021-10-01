Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Banque nationale de Belgique
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNB   BE0003008019

BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE

(BNB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banque nationale de Belgique : National Bank is broadening its communication by publishing infographics

10/01/2021 | 05:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Brussels, 1 October 2021 - Besides the NBB.Stat database, publications and press releases, the National Bank of Belgium will from now on also be releasing infographics to illustrate certain trends in our economy quickly, concisely and in a user-friendly way.

Within the framework of its new strategy, the National Bank wants to make its publications and statistical information more easily accessible. It has therefore decided to publish infographics on a regular basis from now on.

The aim of these illustrations is to gain a better understanding of statistical findings at a glance. They do not offer an exhaustive analysis and are therefore mainly intended for those who want to inform themselves quickly. Those who wish to delve deeper into the data and analyse the figures themselves can of course still do so by clicking on the link to the NBB.Stat database below the infographic.

The infographics illustrating information given in a press release will from now on be sent with that press release. However, the Bank will also regularly publish other infographics on its website and publicise this through its social media channels.

Disclaimer

National Bank of Belgium published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 09:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE
05:12aBANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE : National Bank is broadening its communication by publishing..
PU
09/30BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE : National Bank of Belgium keeps the capital buffer rate at 0..
PU
09/30BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE : Belgian firms and the COVID-19 crisis
PU
09/28BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE : National Bank calls for prudent dividend policy after 30 Se..
PU
09/27BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE : What kind of public expenditure is high in Belgium? A compa..
PU
09/24BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE : Press release - Business confidence indicator (2021-09)PDF
PU
09/21BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE : Press release - Consumer confidence indicator (2021-09)PDF
PU
09/21BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE : The issuance of debt securities by Belgian non-financial co..
PU
09/15BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE : How do standard and new monetary policy instruments affect ..
PU
09/13THE EUROPEAN UNION BUDGET AND THE NE : a game changer?
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 207 M 1 398 M 1 398 M
Net income 2020 661 M 765 M 765 M
Net cash 2020 7 738 M 8 960 M 8 960 M
P/E ratio 2020 1,06x
Yield 2020 6,03%
Capitalization 680 M 788 M 787 M
EV / Sales 2019 -3,75x
EV / Sales 2020 -5,83x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE
Duration : Period :
Banque nationale de Belgique Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
H. Famerée Head-Economics & Research
An Swalens Head-Information Technology
Jean Hilgers Treasurer & Director
Pierre Wunsch Governor
Vincent Magnée Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE-3.13%788
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.30.60%489 131
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION40.05%357 213
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.92%243 233
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.14.79%198 085
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY53.78%190 579