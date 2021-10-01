Banque nationale de Belgique : National Bank is broadening its communication by publishing infographics

Brussels, 1 October 2021 - Besides the NBB.Stat database, publications and press releases, the National Bank of Belgium will from now on also be releasing infographics to illustrate certain trends in our economy quickly, concisely and in a user-friendly way.

Within the framework of its new strategy, the National Bank wants to make its publications and statistical information more easily accessible. It has therefore decided to publish infographics on a regular basis from now on.

The aim of these illustrations is to gain a better understanding of statistical findings at a glance. They do not offer an exhaustive analysis and are therefore mainly intended for those who want to inform themselves quickly. Those who wish to delve deeper into the data and analyse the figures themselves can of course still do so by clicking on the link to the NBB.Stat database below the infographic.