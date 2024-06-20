2024-06-20

Monthly consumer survey - June 2024

Clear improvement in consumer confidence in June

  • The consumer confidence indicator, which had been declining since the start of the year, recovered in June.
  • An improvement was observed in all components of the indicator.

Since the start of the year, consumers have been uncertain about the general economic situation, with their level of optimism rising and falling in turn. In June, this component of the indicator picked up, almost returning to its level at the start of the year. At the same time, fears of a rise in unemployment abated considerably, whereas households had expressed greater concern on this subject in the previous two months.

On a personal level, households intend to save more in the next twelve months and also expect to see a slight improvement in their financial situation, for the fourth month in a row.

Consumer confidence indicators

Expectations for the next twelve months

Consumer

Economic situation

Unemployment in

Financial situation

Savings of

confidence

in Belgium

Belgium1

of households

households

indicator

2023

June

-15

17

-5

1

-9

July

-13

15

0

5

-6

August

-17

20

0

11

-7

September

-13

12

-1

7

-5

October

-17

15

-1

13

-5

November

-12

14

0

10

-4

December

-9

14

1

20

0

2024

January

-14

14

-1

21

-2

February

-19

10

-3

13

-5

March

-20

17

-2

17

-5

April

-18

24

-1

18

-6

May

-20

23

0

17

-7

June

-15

12

1

20

-1

1 Regarding unemployment expectations, a rise indicates a deterioration while a decline indicates an improvement. Source: National Bank of Belgium.

JUNE 2024

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE INDICATOR

15

long-term

5

average

1990 - 2023

-5

-15

-25

-35

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

Expectations for the next twelve months

General economic situation in Belgium

Unemployment in Belgium¹

40

20

0

-20

-40

-60

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

80

60

40

20

0

-20

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

Financial situation of households

20

10

0

-10

-20

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

Savings of households

30

20

10

0

-10

-20

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

¹ Regarding unemployment expectations, a rise indicates a deterioration while a decline indicates an improvement.

