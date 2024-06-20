2024-06-20

Monthly consumer survey - June 2024

Clear improvement in consumer confidence in June

The consumer confidence indicator, which had been declining since the start of the year, recovered in June.

An improvement was observed in all components of the indicator.

Since the start of the year, consumers have been uncertain about the general economic situation, with their level of optimism rising and falling in turn. In June, this component of the indicator picked up, almost returning to its level at the start of the year. At the same time, fears of a rise in unemployment abated considerably, whereas households had expressed greater concern on this subject in the previous two months.

On a personal level, households intend to save more in the next twelve months and also expect to see a slight improvement in their financial situation, for the fourth month in a row.

Consumer confidence indicators

Expectations for the next twelve months Consumer Economic situation Unemployment in Financial situation Savings of confidence in Belgium Belgium1 of households households indicator 2023 June -15 17 -5 1 -9 July -13 15 0 5 -6 August -17 20 0 11 -7 September -13 12 -1 7 -5 October -17 15 -1 13 -5 November -12 14 0 10 -4 December -9 14 1 20 0 2024 January -14 14 -1 21 -2 February -19 10 -3 13 -5 March -20 17 -2 17 -5 April -18 24 -1 18 -6 May -20 23 0 17 -7 June -15 12 1 20 -1

1 Regarding unemployment expectations, a rise indicates a deterioration while a decline indicates an improvement. Source: National Bank of Belgium.