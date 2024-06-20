2024-06-20
Monthly consumer survey - June 2024
Clear improvement in consumer confidence in June
- The consumer confidence indicator, which had been declining since the start of the year, recovered in June.
- An improvement was observed in all components of the indicator.
Since the start of the year, consumers have been uncertain about the general economic situation, with their level of optimism rising and falling in turn. In June, this component of the indicator picked up, almost returning to its level at the start of the year. At the same time, fears of a rise in unemployment abated considerably, whereas households had expressed greater concern on this subject in the previous two months.
On a personal level, households intend to save more in the next twelve months and also expect to see a slight improvement in their financial situation, for the fourth month in a row.
Consumer confidence indicators
Expectations for the next twelve months
Consumer
Economic situation
Unemployment in
Financial situation
Savings of
confidence
in Belgium
Belgium1
of households
households
indicator
2023
June
-15
17
-5
1
-9
July
-13
15
0
5
-6
August
-17
20
0
11
-7
September
-13
12
-1
7
-5
October
-17
15
-1
13
-5
November
-12
14
0
10
-4
December
-9
14
1
20
0
2024
January
-14
14
-1
21
-2
February
-19
10
-3
13
-5
March
-20
17
-2
17
-5
April
-18
24
-1
18
-6
May
-20
23
0
17
-7
June
-15
12
1
20
-1
1 Regarding unemployment expectations, a rise indicates a deterioration while a decline indicates an improvement. Source: National Bank of Belgium.
JUNE 2024
CONSUMER CONFIDENCE INDICATOR
15
long-term
5
average
1990 - 2023
-5
-15
-25
-35
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Expectations for the next twelve months
General economic situation in Belgium
Unemployment in Belgium¹
40
20
0
-20
-40
-60
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
80
60
40
20
0
-20
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Financial situation of households
20
10
0
-10
-20
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Savings of households
30
20
10
0
-10
-20
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
¹ Regarding unemployment expectations, a rise indicates a deterioration while a decline indicates an improvement.
