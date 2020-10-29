Log in
Banque nationale de Belgique : Press release - NAI - Flash estimate (2020-III)PDF

10/29/2020 | 06:40am EDT

National Accounts Institute

2020-10-29

PRESS RELEASE

Links:

Publication

NBB.Stat

General information

The Belgian economy grew by 10.7 % in the third quarter of 2020

The flash estimate of real gross domestic product (GDP), adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects, saw a third-quarter rise of 10.7 % compared with the previous quarter. Despite this historic quarterly revival, year-on-year growth remains sharply negative (-5.2 %) and there is no sign of a return to pre-COVID-19 economic activity levels.

Initial estimates suggest an increase in value added compared with the previous quarter of 12.0 % in industry, 18.0 % in construction and 9.9 % in services.

GDP, QUARTERLY GROWTH IN VOLUME

(data adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects)

Percentage change compared to

corresponding quarter

previous

of the

quarter

previous year

2018 I

1.4

0.4

II

1.7

0.5

III

2.1

0.3

IV

2.1

0.9

2019 I

1.8

0.2

II

1.7

0.3

III

1.8

0.5

IV

1.6

0.6

2020 I

-2.0

-3.4

II

-13.9

-11.8

III

-5.2

10.7

GDP AND THE ECONOMIC CYCLE

6

10

3

0

0

−10

−3

−20

−6

−30

−9

−40

−12

−50

−15

−60

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

GDP growth in volume (percentage change compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year)

"Flash" estimate

Business survey

(smoothed data, right-hand scale)

Business survey

(gross data, right-hand scale)

These growth figures are surrounded by even greater uncertainty than is normally the case with the flash estimate. Owing to the lack of administrative data for the month of September in particular, an adapted methodology has been used for this flash estimate. For the seasonal adjustment of the data series, the recent Eurostat guidancehas been followed in order to estimate the impact of COVID-19 as accurately as possible.

Communication

boulevard de Berlaimont 14

phone + 32 2 221 46 28

VAT BE 0203.201.340

National Bank of Belgium Ltd.

BE-1000 BRUSSELS

www.nbb.be

RLP Brussels

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

National Bank of Belgium published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 10:39:02 UTC

