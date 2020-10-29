Banque nationale de Belgique : Press release - NAI - Flash estimate (2020-III)PDF

National Accounts Institute

2020-10-29

PRESS RELEASE

The Belgian economy grew by 10.7 % in the third quarter of 2020

The flash estimate of real gross domestic product (GDP), adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects, saw a third-quarter rise of 10.7 % compared with the previous quarter. Despite this historic quarterly revival, year-on-year growth remains sharply negative (-5.2 %) and there is no sign of a return to pre-COVID-19 economic activity levels.

Initial estimates suggest an increase in value added compared with the previous quarter of 12.0 % in industry, 18.0 % in construction and 9.9 % in services.