Banque nationale de Belgique : Press release - NAI - Quarterly sector accounts (2020-II)PDF

National Accounts Institute

2020-10-29

PRESS RELEASE

Second quarter of 2020 saw economic activity contract by 11.8 %

Domestic employment fell by 0.8 %

The household savings ratio shot up, whereas the government budget balance slumped

In this publication, the National Accounts Institute (NAI) is releasing the revised economic growth figures for the second quarter of 2020.

At the same time, it publishes the quarterly series which have been updated on the basis of the national accounts published on 19 October 2020.

Economic growth

In the second quarter of 2020, the COVID-19 crisis caused real gross domestic product (GDP) adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects to shrink by 11.8 % on the previous quarter, with the annualised drop in GDP growth working out at 13.9 %.

Value added was down by 12.7 % in industry, by 13.4 % in construction and by 11.3 % in services.

Households cut their consumption expenditure and investments by 11.6 % and 14.6 % respectively. Meanwhile, government also consumed 5.9 % less, mainly as a result of lower spending on non-urgent activities in the health care sector (surgeries, consultations, etc.) in the first five weeks of the quarter. Its investments also dropped by 7.8 %. Business investment was down by 20.1 %.

COVID-19 also had a distorting effect on international trade and thus on Belgium's import and export flows. Exports of goods and services tumbled by 14.2 %, while imports recorded a drop of 14.3 %.

Employment

Despite the COVID-19 crisis, domestic employment shrank by only 0.8 % (37 300 persons) in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the previous quarter, while the volume of work by employees fell by 11.7 %. Employees in temporary unemployment are still ranked among those in work, whereas their performance fell because of the health crisis. The observed reduction in domestic employment is explained by the highly temporary contracts not being extended, e.g. for agency workers, casual workers, those on flexible contracts and student workers. The hardest-hit sectors were the hotel and catering industry and business services (which includes temping agencies).