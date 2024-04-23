1 The sector accounts for the first quarter of 2023 incorporate the latest available data on the quarterly national accounts and the labour market, published on NBB.stat on 30 June 2023.

The saving rate held steady at 15.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The government budget deficit widened. For 2023 as a whole, it amounted to 4.4% of GDP.

The corporate profit share fell slightly. For 2023 as a whole, it stood at 41.9%, well below the historically high level seen in the previous two years.

Household disposable income rose slightly (+0.5%) at the same rate as household final consumption expenditure, causing the saving rate to remain unchanged.

The compensation of employees and social benefits contributed 1.2 and 0.3 percentage points, respectively, to growth in household disposable income. Conversely, both current taxes on income and wealth and net property income made a negative contribution, of -0.5 percentage points each.

Over 2023 as a whole, household disposable income rose considerably (+9.2%). This growth was driven mainly by the compensation of employees, in the amount of 7 percentage points. Mixed income of the self-employed, property income and other net current transfers, as well as net social benefits, also made a positive contribution, but to a lesser degree (1.5, 1.1 and 0.4 percentage points, respectively). Conversely, taxes on income and wealth had a negative impact on growth in disposable income, to the tune of -0.9 percentage points.

Final consumption expenditure increased by 6.9% in 2023, thus at a more moderate pace than disposable income. This had a positive impact on the household saving rate, which stood at 14.5% for 2023, close to its long-term average (15.6%).

Household investment rate continues to contract

In the fourth quarter of 2023, the household investment rate (which includes housing construction and renovation as well as gross fixed capital formation by the self-employed and NPISHs) continued to contract, settling at 8.4% compared with 8.6% in the previous quarter.

For 2023 as a whole, the household investment rate averaged 8.7%, down from its 2022 level (9.5%).

Profit share of non-financial corporations falls slightly

The profit share of non-financial corporations fell again in the fourth quarter of 2023, to 41.4%, down from 41.5% in the previous quarter. Their value added increased by 1.0%, while their operating surplus rose by a more moderate 0.7%.

For 2023 as a whole, the profit share for non-financial corporations stood at 41.9%. This is well below the historically high levels recorded in the previous two years (44.9% in 2021 and 44.6% in 2022).

Investment rate of non-financial corporations is declining

The investment rate of non-financial corporations stood at 26.7% of value added in the fourth quarter of 2023, down sharply from the previous quarter (29.4%). Value added rose by 1.0%, while investment fell by 8.0%, mainly due to a number of specific transactions relating to the sale of ships abroad.

For 2023 as a whole, however, the investment rate rose, to 28.1%, compared with 26.4% for 2022.

Government budget balance deteriorates

In the fourth quarter of 2023, the government budget balance deteriorated to a deficit of 5.2% of GDP (compared with 4.4% of GDP in the third quarter).

The widening of the deficit was due to an increase in spending, mainly on social benefits and capital transfers. Revenue was stable.

For 2023 as a whole, the budget deficit was 4.4% of GDP, compared with 3.6% the previous year..