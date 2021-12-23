Banque nationale de Belgique : Press release - NAI - Stocks of land owned by individuals PDF

National Accounts Institute

Real estate assets owned by private individuals in Belgium commanded a total value of €1 648 billion in 2020

Individuals' total real estate assets in Belgium in 2020 break down into land to the tune of € 1 031 billion (63% of total) and buildings estimated at a value of € 617 billion (37% of total).

Belgian land owned by private individuals estimated at €1 031 billion in 2020

The value of built-up land breaks down into the value of the underlying dwellings (and other structures) and the value of the underlying land.

In total, the value of Belgian land parcels owned by private individuals is estimated at € 1 031 billion in 2020, i.e. an increase of 5.7% compared to 2019. Land underlying dwellings continues to account for the large majority (77.2% in 2020) of the value of land owned by private individuals (resident households including the self-employed and nonprofit organisations serving households). Other types of land they own include land underlying buildings and other structures (5.7%), consisting mainly of non-residential land held by the self-employed for their productive activities, land for construction purposes (5.1%) and agricultural land (3.9%).

Buildings stocks held by individuals amounts to € 617 billion in 2020, which represents an increase of 3.5% compared to 2019. Of this stock, € 599 billion relates to residential buildings.

Total real estate assets owned by individuals in Belgium were worth €1 648 billion, exceeding their net financial assets of €1 146 billion at the end of 2020.