Banque nationale de Belgique : Results of the National Bank of Belgium's Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 16 May 2022

The National Bank of Belgium's Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 16 May 2022

re-elected Mr Thierry Bodson and Mmes Estelle Cantillon and Louise Fromont as Regents. Also elected to the post of Regent were Mrs Christine Mahy and Mr Lode Ceyssens.

As a result of these decisions, the National Bank of Belgium's Council of Regency is now made up of the following members:

The six members of the Board of Directors Mr Pierre Wunsch, Governor Mr Steven Vanackere, Vice-Governor Mr Jean Hilgers, Director-Treasurer Mr Vincent Magnée, Director Mr Tom Dechaene, Director Mr Tim Hermans, Director-Secretary



Five Regents appointed on a proposal from the socio-economic partners Mr Marc Leemans, President of the Confédération des syndicats chrétiens (CSC) / Algemeen Christelijk Vakverbond (ACV) Mr Pieter Timmermans, Chief Executive Officer of the Fédération des Entreprises de Belgique (FEB) / Verbond van Belgische Ondernemingen (VBO) Mr Danny Van Assche, Managing Director of UNIZO Mr Thierry Bodson, President of the Fédération Générale du Travail de Belgique (FGTB) / Algemeen Belgisch Vakverbond (ABVV) Mr Lode Ceyssens, President of the Boerenbond - Belgian farmers union

