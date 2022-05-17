Banque nationale de Belgique : Results of the National Bank of Belgium's Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 16 May 2022

The National Bank of Belgium's Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 16 May 2022
re-elected Mr Thierry Bodson and Mmes Estelle Cantillon and Louise Fromont as Regents. Also elected to the post of Regent were Mrs Christine Mahy and Mr Lode Ceyssens.
As a result of these decisions, the National Bank of Belgium's Council of Regency is now made up of the following members:
-
The six members of the Board of Directors
-
Mr Pierre Wunsch, Governor
-
Mr Steven Vanackere, Vice-Governor
-
Mr Jean Hilgers, Director-Treasurer
-
Mr Vincent Magnée, Director
-
Mr Tom Dechaene, Director
-
Mr Tim Hermans, Director-Secretary
-
Five Regents appointed on a proposal from the socio-economic partners
-
Mr Marc Leemans, President of the Confédération des syndicats chrétiens (CSC) / Algemeen Christelijk Vakverbond (ACV)
-
Mr Pieter Timmermans, Chief Executive Officer of the Fédération des Entreprises de Belgique (FEB) / Verbond van Belgische Ondernemingen (VBO)
-
Mr Danny Van Assche, Managing Director of UNIZO
-
Mr Thierry Bodson, President of the Fédération Générale du Travail de Belgique (FGTB) / Algemeen Belgisch Vakverbond (ABVV)
-
Mr Lode Ceyssens, President of the Boerenbond - Belgian farmers union
-
Nine Regents appointed on a proposal from the Minister of Finance
-
Mrs Claire Tillekaerts, CEO of Flanders Investment & Trade (FIT), President of the Council of Regency
-
Mrs Eric Mathay, Statutory auditor - accountant
-
Mrs Mia De Schamphelaere, Company director
-
Mrs Géraldine Van der Stichele, Senior Vice-President Operations at the Société des Transports Intercommunaux de Bruxelles (STIB) / Maatschappij voor het Intercommunaal Vervoer te Brussel (MIVB)
-
Mrs Estelle Cantillon, FNRS Research Director at the Solvay Brussels School of Economics and Management (Université Libre de Bruxelles (ULB))
-
Mrs Géraldine Thiry, Lecturer at the ICHEC Brussels Management School
-
Mrs Louise Fromont, Lecturer at the Université Libre de Bruxelles (ULB)
-
Mrs Helga Coppen, Deputy General Manager of the Sociaal-Economische Raad van Vlaanderen (SERV)
-
Mrs Christine Mahy, Secretary-General of the Réseau Wallon de Lutte contre la Pauvreté (RWLP)
