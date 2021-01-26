Log in
Banque nationale de Belgique : Sale of the building used for the activities of the National Bank of Belgium's Printing Works PDF

01/26/2021 | 01:31pm EST
2020-01-26

PRESS RELEASE

Regulated information - Inside information circulated by the National Bank of Belgium on 26 January 2021 at 17.45 CET.

Sale of the building used for the activities of the National Bank of Belgium's Printing Works

On 26 January 2021, the Board of Directors of the National Bank of Belgium decided to accept, as part of the established sales procedure, the offer of the proposed acquirer, 3D Real Estate, for the sale of the divested property situated at de Berlaimontlaan 56, 1000 Brussels. The sale price of the property sold is set at EUR 19,750,000. This building was exclusively used for activities connected with the National Bank of Belgium's Printing Works.

As previously announced, the National Bank has effectively decided to discontinue these activities.

The sales deed is due to be signed by the month of June 2021.

Pursuant to Article 32 of the National Bank's Organic Law and the reserve and dividend policy adopted by the Council of Regency on 22 July 2009 and adapted on 23 March 2016, the net proceeds of the sale of real estate are, for the purposes of the reserve and dividend policy, treated entirely as proceeds from the portfolio forming the counterpart to the National Bank of Belgium's reserves. Net proceeds refers to the proceeds from the sales after the deduction of all costs (including taxes) and any replacement investments in property.

This concerns the National Bank's shareholders insofar as, under the above-mentioned reserve and dividend policy, they have a right to an annual dividend equivalent to half the net revenue of the statutory portfolio.

In view of the discontinuation of activities related to the Printing Works, no replacement investment in property is foreseen.

The impact of the sale of the building in question on the gross dividend for the financial year 2021 (payable in 2022) is estimated at around EUR 17. However, this is only an estimate given that the ultimate tax impact and sale-related costs can only be determined at a later date.

The National Bank of Belgium would also point out that revenue from other components of the statutory portfolio is not yet known and that, consequently, no reliable estimate of the total dividend that will be paid out in 2022 to the National Bank's shareholders for the financial year 2021 can yet be made.

About 3D Real Estate: 3D Real Estate specializes in city-centre reconversion projects in which valuable urban sites are given a new future and offers an answer to the social challenge of revitalizing vacant locations and dealing responsibly with the scarce remaining space. 3D Real Estate is part of the investment group 3D Investors.

Information: Geert Sciot, Spokesperson & Chief Communication Mob 0032477774911

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

National Bank of Belgium published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 18:31:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
