  Homepage
  Equities
  Belgium
  Euronext Bruxelles
  Banque nationale de Belgique
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNB   BE0003008019

BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE

(BNB)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  05/30 04:03:25 am EDT
1665.00 EUR   -0.30%
BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE : Should we fear China's brave new digital world?
PU
BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE : Ukrainian Grivnia can be exchanged in Belgium from 1 June
PU
BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE : Ukrainian hryvnia can be exchanged in Belgium from 1 June
PU
Banque nationale de Belgique : Should we fear China's brave new digital world?

05/30/2022 | 04:06am EDT
China has become the world's principal manufacturing powerhouse and exporter of ICT goods. It is also home to several internationally renowned digital innovators, such as Alibaba, Tencent and Huawei. A closer look reveals that, overall, China's ICT sector is catching up quickly with that of most advanced economies but does not (yet) rank among the global front runners. We discuss two case studies to illustrate China's mixed success in its development of a strong digital economy. On the one hand, China is clearly a pace setter in the provision of digital financial services (digital wallets, BigTech credit) and the development of a central bank digital currency (the digital renminbi or e-CNY). On the other hand, it has not yet mastered the cutting-edge technologies needed to produce the most advanced semiconductors, leaving China dependent on foreign suppliers of such critical technologies.

China has high ambitions to become the world's leading (digital) innovator and is confident that it can win the race with its unique approach to industrial policy. Acknowledging its strategic importance, the Chinese government is increasingly taking control over the digital economy. Yet, some of China's plans and policies are met with hostility in the US and the EU, prompting them to take countermeasures such as the implementation of investment screening mechanisms, as well as restrictions on the export of sensitive technologies to China in the case of the US. Moreover, both the US and EU are stepping up their own digital and technological ambitions.

National Bank of Belgium published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 08:05:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 668 M 716 M 716 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 50,0%
Managers and Directors
H. Famerée Head-Economics & Research
An Swalens Head-Information Technology
Jean Hilgers Treasurer & Director
Pierre Wunsch Governor
Vincent Magnée Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE1.21%716
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.10%385 547
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.79%298 266
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.82%239 914
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.59%186 576
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.36%173 939