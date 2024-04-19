Summons to the Ordinary General Meeting of the National Bank of Belgium

Regulated information distributed by the National Bank of Belgium on 19 April 2024

Shareholders of the NATIONAL BANK OF BELGIUM are invited to participate in the Ordinary

General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, 21 May 2024 at 14.00 hrs.

Agenda for the General Meeting

Introductory statement by the governor Report on operations during the financial year ending 31 December 2023 Statutory elections

Proposals for decisions: election of Mrs Ann Vermorgen, Mr Pieter Timmermans,

Mr Pieter Verhelst, Mrs Helga Coppen, Mrs Marthe Nyssens and Mr Frédéric Rouvez as regents

Formalities to be completed for admission to the General Meeting

Registration date

Pursuant to Article 7:134, § 2 of the Companies and Associations Code, the right to attend the General Meeting and to vote at the meeting is subject to registration of the shares in the name of the shareholder on Tuesday, 7 May 2024 at 24.00 hrs (Belgian time) - "registration date" -, either by entry in the register of registered shares or by entry in the accounts of an approved account keeper or central securities depository, regardless of the number of shares held by the shareholder on the date of the General Meeting. Only persons who are shareholders on the registration date will be entitled to attend and vote at the General Meeting.

Notification of the desire to attend the General Meeting

Holders of dematerialised shares who wish to attend or be represented at the General Meeting must ask their bank or financial institution to issue a certificate indicating the number of shares held on the registration date and for which they have declared that they wish to attend the meeting. That certificate must reach the Bank, either by e-mail at securities@nbb.be, or by post addressed to the National Bank of Belgium, Financial Markets - DM Office, boulevard de Berlaimont 14, 1000 Brussels, by no later than Wednesday, 15 May 2024.

Holders of registered shares, entered in the register of registered shares on the registration date, who wish to attend or be represented at the General Meeting are asked to notify the Bank by no later than Wednesday, 15 May 2024 of their intention to attend the General Meeting, in accordance with the letter which was sent to them.

Proxy

Shareholders wishing to be represented at the General Meeting must complete the admission formalities mentioned above and fill in a proxy form which must reach the Bank either by e-mail at securities@nbb.be, or by post, addressed to the National Bank of Belgium, Financial Markets - DM Office, boulevard de Berlaimont 14, 1000 Brussels, by no later than Wednesday, 15 May 2024. Proxy forms are available on the Bank's website at https://www.nbb.be/en/about-national-bank/administration-and-control/other-actors-bank/general-meeting

Right to request the inclusion of items on the agenda and to submit proposals for decisions

Subject to the limits stipulated in Article 7:130 of the Companies and Associations Code and in the Bank's Statutes, one or more shareholders together holding at least 3% of the authorised capital may request the inclusion of items on the agenda of the General Meeting and submit proposals for decisions on the items included or to be included on the agenda. Such requests must reach the Bank either by e-mail at administration@nbb.be,or by post addressed to the National Bank of Belgium, Secretariat Service (SD), boulevard de Berlaimont 14, Brussels, by Monday, 29 April 2024 at the latest. If this right is exercised, a supplemented agenda will be published on Monday 6 May 2024 at the latest. More detailed information on the exercise of this right is available on the Bank's website.