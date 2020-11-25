Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Banque nationale de Belgique    BNB   BE0003008019

BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE

(BNB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banque nationale de Belgique : The direct economic impact of the second lockdown is limited for the moment, but the outlook for Belgian firms remains bleak

11/25/2020 | 07:17am GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

At aggregate level, the proportion of firms surveyed mentioning that bankruptcy was either likely or very likely in the coming weeks or months has risen from 8 % in October to 12 % in November. However, the increase in the risk of bankruptcy may be partly attributed to the higher share of small firms in November's sample. These enterprises are ostensibly confronted with a higher risk of bankruptcy in the coronavirus pandemic context.

The perception of a greater risk of bankruptcy is confirmed by the replies to other questions posed in the survey regarding the risk of bankruptcy. On the one hand, in response to the question 'Has your company been declared bankrupt or has it already filed for bankruptcy?', 8 % of companies said they were currently involved in bankruptcy proceedings or would be starting them over the next six months, compared with just 5 % in October. On the other hand, the firms questioned consider that 11 % of companies operating in their own sector of activity have already filed for bankruptcy or are currently involved in bankruptcy proceedings, compared with 8 % in October. The different questions bring additional information and are therefore not entirely comparable, but the common thread is the upward trend in the perceived risk of bankruptcy.

As regards liquidity problems too, a worsening of the situation is reported in the November survey. The share of firms surveyed pointing to cash-flow problems has gone up from 32 % in October to 35 % in November. Some deterioration is also observed among responses to the question ''For how long can your company meet its current financial liabilities without having to draw on own funds or new loans?''. While in October, 23 % of firms surveyed said they could cope for three months at most, this percentage is up to 27 % in November. Between October and November, the liquidity position has deteriorated sharply in the non-food retail sector and the transport and logistics sector.

Recourse to temporary lay-offs is rising but is still well below April levels

One of the support measures announced on 6 November was the reintroduction of temporary lay-offs on grounds of force majeure for all companies. According to the November survey, 11 % of private sector employees were on temporary lay-off, against 6 % in September and 7 % in October. At the current juncture, this is in strong contrast to the 32 % reported by firms at the beginning of April, which is another indication that the direct impact of the latest lockdown is weaker than in the spring. However, recourse to temporary lay-offs could soon gain ground as just over one in every two firms (excluding the self-employed) said that, in the coming weeks, it would make greater use of temporary lay-offs than currently, in line with the further relaxation of the temporary lay-off scheme.

The proportion of private sector employees working from home has risen considerably between October and November. While in October, 22 % of employees alternated between on-site work and working from home (i.e. partial teleworking), no more than 9 % of them did so in November. With full-time teleworking now the general rule, the share of employees who do all their work from home has risen significantly, up from 21 % in October to 30 % in November. Widening recourse to teleworking is nevertheless not possible for all companies, and the main obstacle mentioned by firms questioned is still the type of work (for 57 % of the respondents). Lack of equipment or inadequate training of employees remain secondary factors (cited respectively by 6 and 2 % of the respondents).

Employees off sick or in quarantine account for 3.4 % of private sector employment, compared with 3.2 % in October and 2.2 % in September. This percentage is clearly higher in sectors where teleworking is not so easy.

The coronavirus crisis is causing a structural rise in e-commerce

Customers' fears of getting infected with the virus and the compulsory closure of certain categories of physical sales outlets have led a lot of companies to develop remote sales or on-line ordering systems. The proportion of firms surveyed generating revenue through remote selling or ordering has increased sharply compared with the period before the coronavirus crisis, and especially in consumer-oriented sectors of activity. This percentage has risen by about 8 points in food and non-food retailing, accommodation and food services, financial and insurance activities. It is also up, albeit to a lesser extent (some 4 percentage points) in real estate, support services, information and communication, the manufacturing industry and agriculture. Moreover, this increase is structural, with many firms questioned saying that it would not drop back after the coronavirus crisis and that would even gain further ground in financial and insurance activities. This general trend could also boost the need for a suitable regulatory framework.

Disclaimer

National Bank of Belgium published this content on 17 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2020 07:16:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE
02:17aBANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE : The direct economic impact of the second lockdown..
PU
11/24BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE : Pressemitteilung - Konjunkturbarometer (2020-11)P..
PU
11/24BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE : Press release - Business confidence indicator (20..
PU
11/20BELGIUM'S FISCAL FRAMEWORK : what is good and what could be better?
PU
11/20BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE : Press release - Consumer confidence indicator (20..
PU
11/04BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE : The economic impact of immigration in Belgium
PU
11/02BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE : The recovery of the Belgian economy remains stall..
PU
10/29BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE : Press release - NAI - Flash estimate (2020-III)PD..
PU
10/29BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE : Press release - NAI - Quarterly sector accounts (..
PU
10/29BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE : Belgium wraps up successful four-year IMF constit..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 1 452 M 1 727 M 1 294 M
Net income 2019 825 M 982 M 736 M
Net cash 2019 6 465 M 7 690 M 5 762 M
P/E ratio 2019 1,18x
Yield 2019 5,04%
Capitalization 710 M 844 M 633 M
EV / Sales 2018 -3,25x
EV / Sales 2019 -3,78x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE
Duration : Period :
Banque nationale de Belgique Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
V. Simonart Head-Information Technology
Jean Hilgers Treasurer & Director
Pierre Wunsch Governor
Vincent Magnée Director
Tom Dechaene Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE-26.95%844
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.44%359 292
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-24.50%259 163
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-22.23%236 945
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.22%192 773
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.19.40%172 084
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ