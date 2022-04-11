Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Belgium
  Euronext Bruxelles
  Banque nationale de Belgique
  News
  Summary
    BNB   BE0003008019

BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE

(BNB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  04/11 07:31:31 am EDT
1730.00 EUR   -0.29%
08:11aBANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE : The impact of changes in dwelling characteristics and housing preferences on Belgian house prices
PU
04/07GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Airbus, Berkshire Hathaway, Meta, Samsung, Tesla...
04/07TRANSCRIPT : Gerresheimer AG, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 07, 2022
CI
Summary 
Summary

Banque nationale de Belgique : The impact of changes in dwelling characteristics and housing preferences on Belgian house prices

04/11/2022 | 08:11am EDT
This paper develops new hedonic house price indices for Belgium and analyses the impact on prices of changes in dwelling characteristics and housing preferences.

House prices rose very strongly in the first COVID year and this increase was not driven by changes in the quality of the property sold: there has not been any significant increase in dwelling surface or garden size, for example, compared to the houses that were sold prior to the pandemic. Price growth continued to be slightly higher in cities than in their rural-urban fringe and residential commuter belts and it also continued to be higher in cities with a large share of highly-educated young adults.

Turning to the longer term, we show that the price of an identical house has increased by 7 % less over the past decade compared to the average price of the houses sold. This divergence is mainly the result of improvements in the energy quality of these houses sold. This energy efficiency will in addition need to improve a lot more to reach the European climate goal of having an energy-efficient building stock by 2050. We also find that the price premium for energy-efficient houses is high and has risen over the past decade.

Disclaimer

National Bank of Belgium published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 12:10:41 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 1 207 M 1 313 M 1 313 M
Net income 2020 661 M 719 M 719 M
Net cash 2020 7 738 M 8 416 M 8 416 M
P/E ratio 2020 1,06x
Yield 2020 6,03%
Capitalization 694 M 755 M 755 M
EV / Sales 2019 -3,75x
EV / Sales 2020 -5,83x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE
Banque nationale de Belgique Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
H. Famerée Head-Economics & Research
An Swalens Head-Information Technology
Jean Hilgers Treasurer & Director
Pierre Wunsch Governor
Vincent Magnée Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE5.15%755
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.70%392 430
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-10.83%319 933
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.8.64%256 707
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.07%190 107
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-3.14%189 014