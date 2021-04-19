Banque nationale de Belgique : Press release - NAI - Quarterly accounts (2020-IV)PDF

National Accounts Institute

2021-04-19

PRESS RELEASE

GDP declined by 6.3 % in 2020, the steepest fall since WWII

The National Accounts Institute (NAI) is publishing a revised version of the quarterly accounts for 2020, which notably takes into consideration the most recent balance of payments data, the latest labour market statistics and the public accounts published on 20 April. In accordance with best European practice, these have been updated for the last three years.

Economic activity slowed slightly in the fourth quarter of 2020 (-0.1 %)

Seasonally and calendar adjusted gross domestic product (GDP) declined in the fourth quarter of 2020 by 0.1 % in volume terms compared with the previous quarter. At -4.9 %, the year-on-year growth rate is still well in negative territory, so the economy is still lagging far behind levels seen before the COVID-19 crisis.

In comparison to the previous quarter, value added rose in industry by 5.1 % and in construction by 2.2 %, but it was down by 0.6 % in the services sector.

Households' consumption expenditure dropped by 6.4 %, while their investment increased by 1.8 %. Enterprises have also stepped up their gross fixed capital formation (+4.6 %). The general government sector has increased both its consumption expenditure and its spending on investment, by 0.3 and 2.4 % respectively.

Exports of goods and services rose by 3.7 %, while imports grew by 1.9 %. The positive contribution of net exports to growth came to 1.4 percentage points.

Economic growth over the year 2020 was -6.3 %, which confirms the previous estimate

GDP by volume, which had risen by 1.8 % in 2019, plummeted by 6.3 % in 2020 as a result of the health crisis. This decline in economic activity is the steepest since the end of the Second World War and is more than three times bigger than that seen during the great recession (-2.0 %) of 2009.

In the services sector, value added contracted by 6.5 % in 2020, while back in 2019, this sector was still enjoying growth in activity of 1.6 %. This decline was primarily due to the "wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles; transport and storage; hotels and catering" branch of activity, which has suffered badly from the government measures taken as a result of COVID-19 and thus fell back by 13.5 % (a -2.3 percentage point contribution to GDP growth). However, the steepest fall was observed in the "arts, entertainment and leisure and other services" branch of activity, where value added shrank by 22.1 % (-0.4 percentage point contribution to GDP growth).