Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Banque nationale de Belgique
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNB   BE0003008019

BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE

(BNB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  04:22 2022-09-27 am EDT
890.00 EUR   -1.11%
04:11aWage Differentiation In Belgium : is there a role for productivity?
PU
09/23Price Setting In The Euro Area : insights from the PRISMA research network
PU
09/21Banque Nationale De Belgique : Market release by the National Bank of BelgiumPDF
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wage differentiation in belgium: is there a role for productivity?

09/27/2022 | 04:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Despite its membership of the European Economic and Monetary Union, Belgium decided to keep on its automatic wage indexation system. To prevent rising inflation from systematically leading to a deterioration of firms' competitiveness, wage bargaining in the country is highly regulated.

With this highly centralised wage-setting system, is there still enough wage differentiation in Belgium? Are worker characteristics adequately reflected in their wages? From an economist's point of view, wage differentials may be justified if they correspond to differences in productivity. This study uses a matched employer-employee dataset making it possible to identify, at firm level, the impact of different worker characteristics on the wage bill, on the one hand, and on the firm's productivity, on the other hand. This can help to better judge the suitability of wage levels.

Misalignments between wage costs and productivity are still quite limited, according to our analysis. They are nevertheless greater for educational attainment, as the most highly educated workers have a more favourable productivity-to-wage-cost ratio from the company's viewpoint, while the low-educated or low-skilled are by contrast more likely to run into employability problems.

Taking account of productivity to help with wage-setting is often recommended by international organisations, but it is still hard to put into practice. The study shows that wage bargaining in Belgium helps companies/sectors to arrive at wage costs that are actually fairly well aligned with productivity. It is at a more granular level, such as within certain sectors or for certain educational levels that gaps tend to appear.

Disclaimer

National Bank of Belgium published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 08:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE
04:11aWage Differentiation In Belgium : is there a role for productivity?
PU
09/23Price Setting In The Euro Area : insights from the PRISMA research network
PU
09/21Banque Nationale De Belgique : Market release by the National Bank of BelgiumPDF
PU
09/09Banque Nationale De Belgique : The Belgian economy is expected to contract slightly by 0.2..
PU
09/07Reallocation Of Economic Activity : an underutilised mechanism to reduce carbon emissions
PU
07/27Banque Nationale De Belgique : Is home ownership still affordable in Belgium?
PU
07/20Banque Nationale De Belgique : Corporate credit conditions during the COVID-19 crisis in B..
PU
07/12Towards A Normalisation Of Monetary : A tale of two central banks, the European Central B..
PU
07/12Banque Nationale De Belgique : National Bank to play a key role in funding NextGenerationE..
PU
06/29Banque Nationale De Belgique : National Bank keeps countercyclical capital buffer for fina..
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 863 M - -
Net income 2021 355 M - -
Net cash 2021 7 218 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1,86x
Yield 2021 8,37%
Capitalization 360 M 347 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -5,83x
EV / Sales 2021 -7,60x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE
Duration : Period :
Banque nationale de Belgique Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alec Schotte Head-Finance & Strategy
An Swalens Head-Information Technology
L. Aucremanne Head-Economics & Research
L. Delaisse Head-IT Infrastructure & Operations
Jean Hilgers Treasurer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE-45.45%347
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.08%314 105
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.68%249 333
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-14.32%205 927
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-16.61%151 760
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.81%148 327