يعلن البنك السعودي الفرنسي عن النتائج المالية الأولية للفترة المنتهية في 30-09-2021 (تسعة أشهž

Total income from Special Commissions/Financing & Investments
1,542
1,569
-1.72
1,459
5.688
Net Income from Special Commissions/Financing & Investments
1,424
1,375
3.563
1,330
7.067
Total Operation Profit (Loss)
1,914
1,751
9.308
1,754
9.122
Net Profit (Loss) before Zakat and Income Tax
1,017
424
139.858
856
18.808
Net Profit (Loss)
907
333
172.372
770
17.792
Total Comprehensive Income
809
-4
-
612
32.189
All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List
Current Period
Similar period for previous year
%Change
Total income from Special Commissions/Financing & Investments
4,409
4,860
-9.279
Net Income from Special Commissions/Financing & Investments
4,041
3,959
2.071
Total Operation Profit (Loss)
5,463
5,268
3.701
Net Profit (Loss) before Zakat and Income Tax
2,778
1,777
56.33
Net Profit (Loss)
2,457
1,452
69.214
Total Comprehensive Income
1,989
1,910
4.136
Total Share Holders Equity (after Deducting Minority Equity)
39,242
33,683
16.503
Assets
213,335
197,445
8.047
Investments
43,587
37,901
15.002
Loans and Advances Portfolio (Financing & Investment)
144,393
134,356
7.47
Clients' deposits
143,322
135,655
5.651
Profit (Loss) per Share
1.92
1.21
All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List
Explanation
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is
Net income increased mainly due to reduction in Total Operating Expenses by 32.4% and also due to increase in Total Operating Income by 9.3%.
This decrease in Total Operating Expenses was primarily due to lower Impairment charge for credit losses, which was partially offset by reduction in Impairment reversal for other financial assets and increase in Other Operating and General and Administrative Expenses.
Total operating Income increased mainly due to higher Trading Income, Net Special Commission Income as well as Net Fee and Commission Income.
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is
Net income increased mainly due to increase in Total Operating Income by 9.1% while Operating expenses remained flat.
This increase in Total Operating Income was mainly due to Net Special Commission Income and Trading Income.
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is
Net income increased mainly due to reduction in Total Operating Expenses by 23.1% as well as increase in Total Operating income by 3.7%.
This decrease in Total Operating Expenses was driven by lower Impairment charge for credit losses, which was partially offset by Impairment charge for other financial assets and Other Operating and General and Administrative Expenses.
This increase in Total Operating Income was driven by higher Net Fee and Commission Income, Net Special Commission Income as well as Trading Income, which was partially offset by decrease in Other Operating Income and Exchange Income.
Statement of the type of external auditor's report
Unmodified opinion
Modification, Qualification or Emphasis of a Matter as Stated within the External Auditor Opinion
None
Reclassification of Comparison Items
Some items have been re-classified to conform to current period presentation.
Additional Information
EPS for the current and the previous periods are calculated by dividing the net income after zakat and income tax for the period (adjusted for Tier 1 Sukuk costs) by the weighted average number of shares outstanding after excluding treasury shares.
During Q4 2020, the Bank issued Tier 1 Sukuk amounting to SAR 5 billion which is included as part of Total Equity.
Impairment charge for credit losses for the three months period ended 30 September 2021 was SAR 296 million, as compared to SAR 930 million in the corresponding period of last year and compared to SAR 267 million for the three months ended 30 June 2021.
Impairment charge for credit losses for the nine months period ended 30 September 2021 was SAR 853 million, as compared to SAR 1,962 million in the corresponding period of last year.
