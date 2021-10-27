يعلن البنك السعودي الفرنسي عن النتائج المالية الأولية للفترة المنتهية في 30-09-2021 (تسعة أشهž

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is

Net income increased mainly due to reduction in Total Operating Expenses by 32.4% and also due to increase in Total Operating Income by 9.3%. This decrease in Total Operating Expenses was primarily due to lower Impairment charge for credit losses, which was partially offset by reduction in Impairment reversal for other financial assets and increase in Other Operating and General and Administrative Expenses. Total operating Income increased mainly due to higher Trading Income, Net Special Commission Income as well as Net Fee and Commission Income.