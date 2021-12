29/Dec/2021

Share on:

We are delighted to announce that BSF has been granted the Corporate Governance Index Excellence Award for listed companies in the Saudi Stock Exchange for the year 2021, for the second year in a row.



This award came from the Bank's effort to apply the best governance practices by regulating the various relationships between the board of directors, executives, shareholders, and stakeholders. As well as setting rules, policies, and procedures that define responsibilities and arrange decision-making with a sense of transparency and credibility.