  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Banque Saudi Fransi
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1050   SA0007879782

BANQUE SAUDI FRANSI

(1050)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-15
40.40 SAR   -2.65%
02:07pBanque Saudi Fransi sells $700 million in five-year bonds
RE
11/07Banque Saudi Fransi : Financial Statements – Q3 2022
PU
11/06Banque Saudi Fransi Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banque Saudi Fransi sells $700 million in five-year bonds

11/16/2022 | 02:07pm EST
A man withdraws money from an ATM outside Banque Saudi Fransi in Riyadh

DUBAI (Reuters) - Banque Saudi Fransi sold $700 million in five-year bonds on Wednesday in the first public dollar bonds out of the Gulf in nearly a month, a bank document showed.

The bonds were sold at 170 basis points (bps) over U.S. Treasuries (UST), tightened from initial guidance of around 195 bps after orders topped $3 billion.

The senior unsecured bonds are expected to be rated "A2" by Moody's and "BBB+" by Fitch.

Citi, JPMorgan, HSBC, Merrill Lynch International, Standard Chartered and Saudi Fransi Capital arranged the deal.

Dubai's Mashreqbank this week hired banks to arrange the sale of U.S. dollar-denominated 10-1/4 year Tier 2 bonds non-callable for 5-1/4 years.

Bond issuance from the oil-rich Gulf has plummeted this year amid expected national surpluses, rising interest rates and market volatility.

But some issuers have pounced on windows of relative calm in the markets to issue.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba in Dubai; Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANQUE SAUDI FRANSI -2.65% 40.4 End-of-day quote.-14.50%
BRENT OIL -0.78% 92.95 Delayed Quote.18.71%
MOODY'S CORPORATION -0.81% 296.31 Delayed Quote.-24.83%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC -0.55% 573.6 Delayed Quote.28.64%
WTI -1.78% 85.729 Delayed Quote.13.17%
Financials
Sales 2022 8 084 M 2 151 M 2 151 M
Net income 2022 3 735 M 994 M 994 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,4x
Yield 2022 3,96%
Capitalization 48 460 M 12 894 M 12 894 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,99x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,05x
Nbr of Employees 3 042
Free-Float 74,4%
